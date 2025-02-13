Sexy time: Valentine’s Day fragrances to ignite passion and mystery

Capture your date with a sexy signature scent that leaves a lasting impression, this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is all about romance, connection, and a touch of mystery.

One of the most powerful ways to enhance attraction is through scent, after all, fragrance can transport, mesmerise, and create unforgettable moments.

Which fragrance will you choose?

This Valentine’s Day, let your scent tell your story.

Whether you want to embody mystery, sweetness, spice, or pure indulgence, these fragrances will ensure you leave a lasting impression.

Which one speaks to your soul?

We compiled a list of fragrances to wear on your special date night.

The Mystery: Ghost of Tom by Bibbi Paris

From fragrance creators Stina “Bibbi” Seger and Jan Vilhelm Ahlgren. Inspired by the visuals seen during medication and turned into scent.

Scent Profile: Woody, Aromatic, Smoky

Bibbi Paris brings this legend to life with Ghost of Tom, a fragrance that weaves black tea, bergamot, and violet leaf into an intoxicating scent.

As it develops, the base of papyrus, birch, and black amber creates an air of mystery, perfect for those who want to leave an unforgettable impression.

Some say two percent of the world’s population consists of invisible beings, mysterious entities who can only be sensed by their hauntingly beautiful, smoky, tea-like aroma.

They are known as the “Ghosts of Tom.”

Key notes:

• Top: Bergamot, Black Currant, Mate • Middle: Black Tea, Violet Leaf • Base: Papyrus, Birch, Black Amber

Price: R 5,920.00 for 100ml

The Sweet Temptation: Vanilla Haze by Fugazzi

Bram Niessink, creator of Fugazzi is inspired by the mystery and myth that Cleopatra defeated Caesar with her scent, Vanilla Haze speaks to that inspiration.

The story of ancient oils and lingering scent

Scent Profile: Warm, Sweet, Nutty

If you crave a comforting and irresistibly sensual scent, Vanilla Haze by Fugazzi is your perfect match.

It opens with a delicious blend of almond, coconut milk, and hazelnut, balanced by the bright, juicy touch of mandarin.

As it lingers on the skin, vanilla pod, and tonka bean envelop you in a soft, cashmere-like warmth, while caramel and musk add depth and allure.

This is a fragrance for those who live by their own rules—bold, charismatic, and effortlessly alluring.

Key notes:

• Top: Almond, Coconut Milk, Hazelnut, Mandarin • Middle: Vanilla Pod, Tonka Bean, Jasmine • Base: Caramel, Cashmere Wood, Amber, Musk

Price: R 2,170.00 50ml

Price: R 2,170.00 50ml

The Spicy Seduction: African Rooibos by Chris Collins

Scent Profile: Woody, Spicy, Warm

If you’re drawn to rich, earthy fragrances with a touch of spice, African Rooibos is a must-try.

Inspired by the rolling landscapes of South Africa, this scent is built around the warmth of rooibos tea, blended with bold black pepper and cardamom.

A heart of orris root adds sophistication, while cedar and tonka bean create a grounding, long-lasting finish.

Fragrance founder Chris Collins lived in Cape Town, South Africa, for a short while, pursuing a modelling career and took a liking to rooibos tea; his voyage inspired the scent and shade of the fragrance.

This fragrance is like an intimate whisper of adventure, exotic, warm, and deeply sensual.

Key notes:

• Top: Black Pepper, Cardamom, Bergamot • Middle: Rooibos Tea, Orris Root • Base: Cedar, Tonka Bean, Immortelle

Price: R 4,590.00 for 50ml

Price: R 4,590.00 for 50ml

The Naughty Indulgence: Sin & Pleasure by BORNTOSTANDOUT

One thing this scent does is stand out.

Created by Jun Lim, part of Jim’s ethos in the fragrance space is a touch of edginess with originality and, in his words, a scent that outlasts most in hours of wearing.

In Sin and Pleasure, he’s created a stimulating scent in many ways.

Scent Profile: Gourmand, Musky, Intense

For those who love to embrace their wild side, Sin & Pleasure is the ultimate guilty pleasure.

It opens with a seductive burst of white flowers and creamy ylang-ylang, leading into a heart of rich caramel and almonds.

But just as you think it’s all sweetness, the dark intensity of oud, leather, and patchouli emerges, creating a scent that is both dangerously seductive and utterly addictive.

This is a fragrance for rule-breakers who thrive in the space between innocence and temptation.

Key notes: