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PODCAST: ‘Is it the patriarchy?’ – Why are we calling men ‘baddies’ now?

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

2 minute read

26 June 2026

09:03 pm

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Tsholofelo Moyo joins Kaunda Selisho on 'The Lifestyle Scene' podcast to unpack patriarchy and why young South African men are being called baddies by their fellow Gen-Z's.

You’ve seen them – the guys who are serving looks, have skincare routines, wear perfectly styled outfits, and have main character energy like never before.

From the club sections that are suddenly packed with squads of well-dressed men who don’t seem to need female company to pull up, to the rise of the “passenger princess” boyfriend who’s happy to let his partner lead, spoil him, and take the wheel – something is shifting in how South African men are showing up in fashion, relationships, and nightlife.

Is this the patriarchy finally getting a makeover?

Or is it men embracing the same freedom women have claimed for years – the right to be beautiful, soft, extra, and unapologetic? Why are some women resistant to reciprocal dynamics when the tables turn? Why is it still side-eyed when men go full baddie with fashion risks or openly stan artists like Gunna without it threatening their masculinity? And what does it mean when men start dominating club culture on their own terms?

This isn’t just about clothes or clubbing. It’s about evolving gender roles, power dynamics in relationships, the influence of social media, and how South Africans are redefining what it means to be a man in 2026. Are we witnessing genuine progress toward more balanced relationships, or is this just another trend that’ll fade when the next wave hits?

Listen to episodes 1, 2 and 3 and subscribe to stay up to date.

Host: Kaunda Selisho
Podcast Producer: Kaunda Selisho
Director, Editor, Engineer: Shaun Holland
Production Assistant, Second Camera: Casilan Scott

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