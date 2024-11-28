‘Indoni Miss Cultural SA’: A new queen to be crowned this December

This year, the festival celebrates the strength, resilience, and beauty of African youth.

The much-anticipated 2024 Indoni Miss and Mr Cultural South Africa is set to take place on 14 December 2024 at the Indoni Eco Village in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.

Founded by cultural visionary Dr Nomcebo Mthembu, Indoni South Africa is dedicated to fostering cultural awareness, empowering youth, and championing moral regeneration.

Speaking to The Citizen, Dr Mthembu shared how her passion for celebrating South Africa’s rich heritage stems from a deeply personal connection to her roots.

“Growing up, I witnessed how quickly our rich traditions were being forgotten, and how young people were losing touch with their history, languages, and customs.

“That realisation inspired me to create a platform that not only celebrates but actively preserves and revives our cultural practices,” she explained.

The initiative, which began as a small celebration of heritage through fashion, music, and storytelling, has since grown into a nationally recognised festival with aspirations to reach a global audience.

Indoni Miss Cultural SA 2024

This year, the festival’s theme is celebrating the strength, resilience, and beauty of African youth.

The Indoni 2024 finalists will kick off their journey with a special welcome dinner on 6 December in Durban.

This marks the beginning of their participation in workshops aimed at personal development and cultural education, as well as showcases of their heritage through traditional attire, songs, and dances.

Dr Mthembu highlighted some of the festival’s key features, adding that it is going to be extraordinary.

“We’ll have a grand cultural showcase with performances by traditional dancers, indigenous musicians, and spoken word artists who are reimagining the African narrative.

“The fashion show will spotlight designers blending contemporary trends with traditional African fabrics, while the pageant will focus on intellect and cultural knowledge as much as beauty and poise.

“But above all, the festival is about community—a celebration of who we are as South Africans. We can’t wait to share that energy with everyone.”

Adding to the excitement is the Street Carnival, a vibrant display of African creativity. Floats, costumes, music, and feasts will transform the streets into a continental celebration of South Africa’s cultural diversity.

Youth Empowerment

Dr Mthembu also reflected on the transformative impact the programme has had on participants over the years.

“Many young people who join Indoni Miss and Mr Cultural South Africa start with little knowledge of their cultural history or a disconnected sense of identity. By the time they leave, they’ve gained not only a deeper understanding of their heritage but also an enhanced sense of confidence and pride.

“It’s inspiring to see participants evolve into cultural ambassadors, community leaders, and artists. The programme has sparked a cultural renaissance within this generation, motivating them to continue conversations about heritage and identity.”

Workshops and mentorship during the festival equip participants with skills in leadership, public speaking, and self-expression, fostering a new generation of culturally aware leaders.

Dr Mthembu envisions Indoni Miss and Mr Cultural South Africa becoming a global celebration of African heritage.

Her future plans for the event include partnerships with international cultural institutions, incorporating digital storytelling, and creating a network of cultural ambassadors.

“We aim to unite people of African descent across the globe, advocating for the preservation and promotion of our diverse heritage. Ultimately, Indoni will be a global celebration of the African spirit, creativity, and legacy.”

