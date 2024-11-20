‘I wanted to be transparent with you all’: Mia le Roux on why she withdrew from Miss Universe competition

Miss Universe 2024 was crowned on 10 November in Mexico.

Following her unexpected announcement that she was withdrawing from the Miss Universe competition a day before the official crowning, Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, has opened up about her decision.

In a video shared on Wednesday, Le Roux opened up about her struggles with vertigo, which ultimately led to her withdrawal.

“I wanted to be transparent with you all and share my story. Many of you would have seen the video I made about vertigo while I was in Mexico at Miss Universe.

“Vertigo is a condition where it feels like you are dizzy, and there is a sense of the world spinning around you.”

The beauty queen explained that her condition worsened and became unmanageable during the preliminary competitions.

“On the night of the preliminary competition, I continued to push myself. I was ready in my national costume to showcase it proudly, but my body was just saying no.

“As we waited backstage, I fell repeatedly and was unable to get up or feel secure standing without support. After discussions with the production personnel, I realised I was not in a position to safely walk on stage. I had to quickly come to terms with the fact that this was not the path meant for me.”

‘I will continue to serve as your Miss South Africa’: Mia le Roux

Le Roux revealed that her condition has since improved, and she is feeling much better.

She added that she will continue serving as Miss South Africa and hopes to inspire others.

“It is not enough to simply open doors; we need to have systems in place to foster inclusivity. I hope this experience helps to educate the world of pageantry and beyond.

“I will continue to serve as your Miss South Africa, supporting and uplifting those who come after me with my unbreakable spirit.”

Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, explain the circumstances that led to her decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant.



