South African fashion takes centre stage as Cape Town prepares for its summer showcase.

South African fashion is getting more than a moment on the runway. It is getting a marketplace.

Cape Town Resort Collections returns for its eighth edition on Saturday, 28 November. It brings together established designers and emerging creative talent at the historic Glen Dirk Estate in Constantia.

In another collaboration with retailer Pick n Pay Clothing, this year’s event is built around a simple idea: local fashion should not only be celebrated but bought, supported, and developed into sustainable businesses.

Under the creative concept, The Market Edit, the traditional runway experience gets a fresh interpretation. Instead of a conventional raised catwalk, collections will be presented across the estate grounds. This allows guests to experience the fashion in a more relaxed setting.

The designer line-up includes Thula Sindi, BAM Collective, Gavin Rajah, Craig Port and The Maze Collective, Stephen van Eeden, Imprint ZA, Fikile Sokhulu, Sipho Mbuto, Erre and Pick n Pay Clothing. In addition, Mozambican designer Taibo Bacar joins as the international guest designer.

Why Gavin Rajah is investing in the future of local fashion

Founder Gavin Rajah has long been associated with South African fashion. He has built a career as a designer and creative entrepreneur while championing opportunities for local talent.

His involvement extends beyond showcasing collections. Through initiatives such as Futurewear, established by Pick n Pay Clothing and Rajah, emerging designers receive mentorship and support. This helps them turn creative ideas into commercially viable fashion businesses.

This year’s event features Futurewear alumni Sipho Mbuto and Fikile Sokhulu. This highlights the importance of creating opportunities that extend beyond an initial introduction to the industry.

For Rajah, the bigger picture is about connecting designers with customers, retailers, and the manufacturing industry. He believes South Africa has extraordinary creative talent, but designers need more commercially intelligent opportunities to build sustainable brands.

Fashion, in this context, is not simply about beautiful garments. It supports manufacturers, patternmakers, machinists, photographers, stylists and numerous small businesses.

Fashion meets the summer shopping season

The timing is deliberate. With the festive season approaching, consumers are refreshing their wardrobes for holidays, celebrations and summer occasions.

Resort collections offer an opportunity to put locally designed clothing in front of shoppers when demand is particularly strong.

The event also reinforces the importance of building a fashion economy that can compete with international brands. At the same time, it celebrates distinctly African creativity.

Cape Town Resort Collections takes place from 3pm to 6pm on 28 November at Glen Dirk Estate, 1 Klaasens Road, Constantia Valley.

There is no parking at the venue, so guests should plan their transport accordingly.

Tickets are available through Quicket.