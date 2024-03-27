Laduma Ngxokolo, owner of Maxhosa fashion releases his runway soundtrack

Laduma Ngxokolo, owner of Maxhosa fashion has expanded his brand and is joining the ranks of famous musicians after releasing a musical collaboration featuring the Credo Mutwa.

2024 is looking like it will be a big year for Maxhosa fashion owner, Laduma Ngxokolo as the designer seems geared to have a load of success through business collaborations.

Maxhosa’s luxury fashion pieces are known as a must-have in South Africa but are also worn internationally by celebrities like couple Siya and Rachel Kholisi, as well as Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Michelle Obama, South African singer Unathi and the late rapper Ricky Rick.

In this file image, the late rapper Ricky Rick walks the planks at a Maxhosa fashion show. Pictures: Gallo images.

Designer Laduma has a history of working with numerous brands that aren’t necessarily fashion-related but adding his creative flair and signature designs to whatever he touches.

Recently he joined the culinary industry, with a glass partnership with alcohol company Tanqueray as well as the ‘must-have‘ item among trendsetters and fashionistas – the popular South African cooler box, Fieldbar.

Other collaborations include rice maker Tastic, where he designed a new look packaging, skincare brand Nivea, and many more.

Late last year, as installations at his fashion show in Nirox Sculpture Park at the Cradle of Humankind he introduced his home range of bedding and home products, getting customers excited about what could be coming in the home décor space.

Expanding into the musical space

Apart from participating in global fashion shows and launching a temporary store in the Soho Canal Street neighborhood, he’s expanded his artistic horizons into the musical space.

On 3 March he revealed his most recent collection, “My Conviction,” during Paris Fashion Week, incorporating a traditional Xhosa beadwork pattern with contemporary knitwear.

Maxhosa fashion Show. Picture: Gallo Images

So why would a designer release a music EP you might wonder?

If you’ve ever attended a live fashion show, you would have noticed that the designer pieces are usually shown with a musical soundtrack. Since last year, Maxhosa’s runway shows have included his EP, a fusion of music and fashion culture.

Laduma expressed his delight about the partnership saying: “Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa represents a convergence of our shared cultural heritage and creative expression.

“Our goal in releasing this EP is to push the limits of artistic collaboration, honouring the diversity of African culture.”

Radio personality and friend of Maxhosa Unathi Nkayi has been showing support for the designer on her social media accounts.

The EP’s debut tune, The Earth, uMama, which features Credo Mutwa and Khanyisa, sets the mood by providing a moving exploration of traditional Zulu culture and African mythology.

Credo Mutwa. Picture: Gallo images

The contagious rhythms of Amapiano breathe fresh life into Mutwa’s profound ideas regarding the traditional reverence for dance as a spiritual tool.

Producer Yumbs agreed, saying: “Collaborating with Maxhosa on this project has been incredibly motivating. We are honoured to honour the late Credo Mutwa with music, and we sincerely hope that listeners everywhere will find resonance in this EP.”

