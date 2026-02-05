Mrs South Africa 2026 semi-finalists revealed [PICS]

The new Mrs South Africa will be crowned later this year.

Mrs South Africa has announced the Cape Town and Johannesburg semi-finalists for 2026, following a series of live casting events.

Entries for the season closed on 26 January, attracting hundreds of applicants nationwide.

Live casting events began at Hotel Sky in Cape Town on 29 January. A national casting event followed at Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg on 31 January.

Contestants were interviewed live, with semi-finalists announced and sashed on stage at each event.

The judging panel included leaders from business, healthcare and the Mrs South Africa organisation.

Judges were Nivi Grogor, founder and CEO of iME, alongside Candice Abrahams, Annette Kasselman and Dr Mpho Phalatse.

A Durban casting is scheduled for 6 February, with further regional events planned throughout February.

Prioritising personal growth over competition

Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs South Africa, said the programme prioritises personal growth over competition.

“We always tell our participants that there is only one crown, but everybody can walk away a winner. Ultimately, Mrs South Africa is not about chasing a title. It’s about personal growth, transformation and stepping into the best version of yourself,” Jacobs said.

She added that this year’s applicants came from all over the country, bringing a wide range of experiences and ambitions.

“Whether a woman places in the top 10 or not, she leaves our programme as version 2.0 of herself. Our goal is to empower women to become more confident, more capable and more connected to their purpose. That’s why one of our key messages this year is ‘Your time is now.’”

