Famous football team was wrecked on Rock Of Gibraltar.

Millions of words have been written about the troubles at Manchester United, the UK Premier League team that changes managers like underwear. But few of those words have been about a racehorse that was a catalyst of the drama. Not that the poor critter was to blame for any of the strife; heaven forbid!

Man U have just signed their 13th manager in the past 13 years. Before that, they had one boss for 27 years – an individual who won them 38 major trophies and turned the northern bruisers into the most famous fitba’ team in the world. He, of course, was Sir Alex Ferguson – aka Fergie, Hitler II, The Hairdryer or McTaggart, after a miserable, red-faced Scottish television detective of the time.

Fergie and the horse are coupled on the tote in this story.

It all started with another horse, called Mull Of Kintyre, owned by Irish billionaire John Magnier, who won the 1999 Gimcrack Stakes at York. The Gimcrack trophy ceremony required a speech from the winning owner, but shy Mr Magnier sent his friend Fergie along in his place. Officious racing officials, for some reason, refused to allow the superstar football manager near the microphone.

Magnier was furious and named Ferguson as owner of his Gimcrack favourite for the next year. That runner, Juniper, finished second so Magnier, undaunted, pulled the same stunt the following year with a horse called Rock Of Gibraltar.

Rock Of Gibraltar not only won the Gimcrack and gave Sir Alex his turn at the podium but went on to win seven Group 1 races in a row – including the 2000 Guineas – and be named European Horse of the Year in 2002.

Flushed with making mischief with the racing brass, Magnier and mega-rich associate JP McManus bought lots of shares in Manchester United – in a gesture to help out Sir Alex in his boardroom battles with then-club chairman Martin Edwards.

When Rock Of Gibraltar retired from the track, a squabble ensued over ownership and (far more valuable) stud rights. Ferguson’s recollection of the verbal deal was wildly different from Magnier’s and a high-profile legal battle erupted.

An out-of-court financial settlement was eventually reached but, disenchanted, Magnier and McManus sold their United shares in 2005 – to a man called Malcom Glazer – for a profit of about £100-million (peanuts when compared to the club’s current valuation of more than £1-billion, manager woes and all).

The Guardian described what happened after that: “Glazer and his family would prove some of the worst club owners in English history. For 20 years, United have been addled by debt and have made consistently terrible footballing decisions. Ferguson’s team was good enough, and his personality big enough, that United won five league titles and a Champions League after the takeover, but, once his genius had gone, there was nothing left.”

Ferguson bowed out in 2013 and the revolving door of managerial appointments began.

As for Rock Of Gibraltar, his shuttle stallion fees in Ireland and Australia raked in many millions. His offspring were fairly successful without reaching his own spectacular heights.

Until his death in 2022, the great horse remained blissfully unaware of the upheavals at a football club – and silly things on social media about how he’d “ruined” the Red Devils.

The Guardian said it better: “For the want of a horse, a club was lost.”