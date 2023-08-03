WATCH: MaMKhize and Kefilwe Mabote’s fashion looks at Lux Afrique Polo Day in London

By Lineo Lesemane

Businesswoman Shauwn ‘MaMKhize’ Mkhize and fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote were oozing fashion in London this past weekend.

The pair attended the 5th annual edition of the largest African polo festival, Lux Afrique Polo Day, held at the Hurtwood Park Polo Club in England on Saturday, 29 July.

Lux Afrique Polo sees top international polo players from Africa battling it out in an exciting match.

On the big day, MaMkhize and Kefilwe were chauffeured to the event in a black Royce Rolls Phantom.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize said “in the land of luxury and elegance, sophistication and class is a must,” as she gave fans a look inside her time at the luxury scent experience that was hosted at the iconic Fortnum & Mason store ahead of the match.

“Wherever your aspirations lead, let your confidence be the guiding light,” she added.

MaMKhize and Kefilwe’s fashion statements

On her first outfit, Kefilwe was dressed by Anncranberry Couture, the Nigerian women’s couture brand that specialises in creating luxury bridal and top-notch couture dresses.

Her stunning black dress was designed by Mzansi’s very own leading fashion designer, Orapeleng Modutle, from Pretoria. She gave Orapeleng props on her Instagram post, saying the dress was nothing short of a masterpiece.

“Welcome to the new era of fashion!… Could this be the Alien Superstar 👽?! @orapelengmodutle sure knows his way around the sewing machine,” she added.

Last but not least, the white dress she wore at the luxury scent experience was from Blue Chic SA, a premium boutique in Sandton.

In true fashion, MaMKhize slayed in her yellow suit, matching with her ride for the big day. She wrote: “I am wearing Yellow riding on Yellow… the London version… This is how we wrapped things up with London version 2 of yellow on yellow.”

MaMkhize’s other fashion statements included her coat paired with a stylish hat and the white dress she wore to the luxury scent experience.

