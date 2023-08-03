PICS: Nonhle Thema reflects on her ‘rebellious’ past and Jesus saving her

By Lineo Lesemane

Nonhle said in her teenage years, she felt like a real rebel and always hated being normal.

She kickstarted her showbiz career as a TV host on O-Boma and O-Access, on Channel O and later joined Vuzu channel as a V Entertainment presenter alongside Scoop Makhathini.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared how she started the Nonhle Thema journey when she was between 17 and 18.

“My Dad was against this journey. He was an academic, but I did it anyway and, and he was shook,” she added, captioning a picture of her first modelling Z Card.

‘I always hated being normal,’ Nonhle Thema

The actress said she had a tongue ring at 18 and a belly ring at 21, adding that she is now a changed woman.

“At 41, we now pose like this no belly rings. Grateful for Jesus Christ saving me. Yes, I am a Christian.”

In another post, the star opened up about how “too much money” turned her into a monster in her 20s.

She encouraged people to pray to understand money so it can be good for them.

“My father was very wealthy. I grew up in money. It was not new to me, but when I made my own money, I turned to be something else. Never be a slave to money. I think I was always trying to prove to my dad that I was worthy. Now I know better. Money is to serve me, not the other way around.”

She said she is no longer chasing money, but focusing on building her brand with a desire that one day it will be as big as Coca-Cola.

“I lost my soul because of money and fame. I had to let it all go so I can live again. Painful process, but was worth it. God is my idol now.

“Today I’m 41 and no longer chasing. I’m OK as me. I’m NT forever. I’m grateful I’m healthy and alive and beautiful. I’m happy. Finally, I gym a lot. I’m health-focused,” she said in several posts.

