Best and worst of Sona’s red carpet: Nomvula Mokonyane wins it again!

Some parliamentarians understood the Sona fashion runway and some ran away from it.

Water must be flowing through hotel taps in Cape Town because Parliament certainly arrived freshly pressed and fashionably hydrated for the 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona).

This year, the red carpet at Cape Town City Hall felt less like a political gathering and more like South Africa’s most unexpected couture showcase.

With Proudly SA hosting the Sona red carpet and encouraging parliamentarians to wear garments by local designers only, the brief was clear: buy local, wear local, serve looks.

And serve they did, some plated five-star meals, others… well, let’s say Uber Eats may have been involved.

All of this unfolded against the dramatic backdrop of Julius Malema and his party, the EFF, protesting on the sidelines, adding a splash of revolutionary red to an already colourful evening.

Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: social media

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba stepped out in a slate charcoal dress, which was understated yet deliberate. The look mirrored her message: promote Limpopo, promote substance. It was clean, composed and quietly powerful.

ANC Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa chose sunshine in a long yellow creation by Caroline Fashions.

The apron detail transformed what could have been a simple silhouette into something far more playful. But the real winners of the outfit? The pearl accessories. Elegant, polished and perfectly pitched for the occasion.

Then came Deputy Minister of International Relations Thandi Moraka in a fuchsia bodycon by local designer Mimi.

Pinky Kekana and Thandi Moraka. Picture: X

While the colour popped beautifully under the Cape Town lights, the cut screamed, “Take me to the club!” It was giving the VIP section, not the parliamentary procession.

A longer hemline does not always equal appropriate. Sometimes it just equals longer.

Mzwandile Masina opted for a green pinstriped suit, explaining the shade represented the South African land and the ANC. Symbolism aside, it was sharp.

His wife, Snazo, wore a white beaded gown that felt slightly matric dance-coded. Beautiful craftsmanship, yes, but perhaps better suited to a ballroom twirl than the SONA red carpet.

Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration,Pinky Kekana delivered one of the night’s strongest moments in a Biji A-line polka dot dress. Known for dressing Miss South Africa finalists, Biji understood the assignment.

The burgundy belt, matching gloves, rimmed hat, and coordinated shoes created a masterclass in cohesive styling. Occasion-appropriate, respectful, and fashion-forward.

A total fashion win

Deputy Minister Peace Mabe embraced heritage in a Xhosa-inspired dress by Faith.

Muted neutral tones complemented her silhouette, while white tassels along the edges added modern flair. Cultural fusion done right.

Bernice Swarts, member of the National Assembly, wore Masongo, instantly recognisable in a beaded white gown with a regal collar, sheer sleeves and a satin base.

It was pure art.

Creative. Risky. Stunning. But perhaps more suited to a fashion gala than the political gravitas of Sona.

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli paired a beaded brown dress with a Zulu isicholo hat, a symbol of regality. From the front, it spoke beautifully to tradition and occasion.

The heavy beadwork trailing along the waist and back, however, felt excessive. Sometimes, restraint is the real luxury.

Nonceba Mhlauli. Picture: Social media

No debate: Best dressed of the night

Nomvula Mokonyane, First Deputy Secretary-General of the ANC, affectionately known on social media as Mama Action, reminded us why she rarely misses.

Her salmon-hued masterpiece, designed in December and crafted by seven young women from Kagiso, was hand-beaded with ostrich-feathered sleeves.

Weighing 5.2kg with padded shoulders, collar and a dramatic train, it was a couture commitment.

Fashion demerits

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube wore House of Ole – a pinstriped, double-breasted dress mimicking a suit.

She paired it with black flat shoes and declared she had come to work. We believe her.

The outfit said the librarian snore meets staff meeting at 8am. Fashion is youth’s playground, and this look chose detention. She should never do that again.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Social media

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth redeemed House of Olay with a white tuxedo dress with side beading and a belted waist.

Pearls and delicate drop earrings sealed the deal. A close runner-up for best dressed.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille chose simplicity in a burgundy Fabro Sandz dress with Ndebele print detailing on the collar. Age-appropriate, comfortable and dignified. I was raised to respect my elders, and I shall.

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: X

Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa Thoko Didiza’s navy wrap dress with Xhosa detailing was effortless and elegant, accessorised with pearls and classic earrings. Refined without fuss. Love it!

Worst dressed of the evening

And finally, the eyesore look of the night goes to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of small business development, who wore what she described as Mpondo-inspired.

The result? Cabin crew couture with odd fabrics layered at the bottom.

Perhaps first-class flights to Davos leave lasting impressions.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Social media

Sona 2026 proved once again that South African politics and fashion are deeply intertwined.

Some parliamentarians understood the runway. Some ran away from it.

Others understood… comfort. Either way, South Africa got a show.

