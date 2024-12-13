Miss Netherlands beauty pageant cancelled after 35 years

'The world is changing, and we are changing with it'

The Miss Netherlands beauty pageant has been discontinued after running for 35 years.

The cancellation comes shortly after the organisation crowned Amber Rustenberg as Miss Netherlands 2024.

“After years of history full of glamour, talent, and inspiration, Miss Netherlands is saying goodbye to the title that many have taken to their hearts.

“But this is not the end; it is a new beginning. The world is changing, and we are changing with it,” the organisers said in a statement.

From beauty pageantry to empowerment

The organisers announced they are replacing the competition with a new initiative focused on mental health and promoting positive narratives.

The initiative, titled Niet Meer van Deze Tijd (No Longer of This Time), aims to empower young women through inspiring stories, tackling issues such as social media pressures, unrealistic beauty standards, and mental health challenges.

Miss Netherlands director Monica van Ee said the new initiative aims to empower young people and highlight that beauty lies not in crowns or gowns but in shared strength and inspiring stories.

“No more crowns, but stories that inspire. No dresses, but dreams that come to life.

“Perhaps a sash and a crown are no longer of this time. But women supporting and uplifting each other,” she said.

According to the Niet Meer van Deze Tijd website, the platform will encourage young people to share their voices and ideas, celebrate individuality, and embrace change.

It seeks to foster curiosity and empower individuals to challenge norms while shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.

Miss Netherlands gained international attention last year when Rikkie Valerie Kolle became the first transgender woman to win the title.

