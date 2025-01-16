Levern José fights for a new crown after 2023 Miss SA ‘bullying’ withdrawal

Levern has qualified for the Miss Grand South Africa 2025 finals.

Model Levern José has made a comeback into the pageant world, securing a spot in the Miss Grand South Africa 2025 finals.

In 2023, José was one of the top 12 finalists in the Miss South Africa competition but later withdrew amid accusations of high school bullying.

Speaking to The Citizen about her comeback, José said she had learned a lot from her past and her return is a deeply empowering moment for her.

“Returning to the pageantry world feels like stepping back into my power, a space where I can truly thrive.

“It’s exciting, empowering, and deeply fulfilling. I’ve grown so much since 2023 and feel more prepared and connected to bring my most authentic self to the stage.”

The beauty queen said that the challenges she faced were stepping stones to resilience and transformation.

“The challenges I faced in 2023 were a blessing, they shaped me into a stronger and more resilient woman. This return is my belief that setbacks are setups for comebacks.

“Life will present challenges that aim to break us, but God uses them for our good, to build us up, and for His glory. I wanted to show that growth, grace, and determination can turn any challenge into an opportunity for greatness.”

Bullying allegations

In June 2023, the Miss South Africa organisation released a statement announcing that José had withdrawn from the competition.

This came after social media users called for José to be disqualified following several accusations of high school bullying and intimidation.

In their statement, the Miss South Africa organisation said José’s decision to withdraw was due to the attacks she had faced on social media.

“The Miss South Africa Organisation does not condone bullying of any kind. We accept Levern’s decision to step down from the competition and respect her for owning her truth and taking this time to focus on her own healing,” the organisation stated.

Changed perspective

José explained that she now views pageantry as a platform to drive transformation and advocacy.

“It’s about more than crowns; it’s about purpose, advocacy, and being a voice for change. Personally, I’ve learned the importance of heart inventory, owning my narrative, and embracing every part of my journey,” she said.

She said her renewed perspective aligned perfectly with the values of the Miss Grand South Africa organisation.

As a peacebuilder with LOPECO and an active Rotary member, she saw the platform as a natural extension of her advocacy work.

“Miss Grand South Africa’s focus is on the 4Bs and the ‘Stop the War and Violence’ campaign, which aligns perfectly with my values and my role in Rotary and as a Peace Builder with LOPECO.

“If crowned, I hope to amplify Africa’s voice on the global stage, advocate for peacebuilding initiatives, and inspire others through my story to live boldly and authentically.”

