Makeup colours that move with your look

Colours that move with you is summer's hottest look. Multichrome make up allows for dramatic impact, no matter the time of day.

Light up your face. A smile already does that, but multichrome makeup can chameleon your look depending on the way the light snags your profile. It is magic, and these days, multichrome is no longer confined to festivals and parties.

It is turning up everywhere and is one of this summer’s hottest look-makers.

Tanya Nel of Edit Cosmetics said that multichrome pigment has already taken off locally. “The colours are beautiful, and the powder is very fine,” she said.

“People love that they can use it on their eyes or even on their nails. It is far easier to work with than it looks.” Liquid eyeliners are also gathering momentum, she said.

“They give an ordinary face a sense of intention without the drama of a long routine. You also do not need half an hour to blend anything,” she said.

“A single line can look like you put thought into your look. That matters to people who want something quick.”

Easy, quick looks

Many looks to multichrome. Pictures: Kevin Mark Pass.

Also Read: Spring fashion turns up the volume

Nel said that multichrome does not have to shout to be effective. “You can add the smallest touch on the outer corner of your eye for everyday wear,” she said.

“The gold shades work well on the brow area. It looks clean and polished. Not loud at all.”

Some colours, like gold, are a safe favourite because they blend into most neutral palettes. Then there are the rich purples and blues.

“Sour Grape, a colour palette, is a favourite,” she said. “It is so pretty that people say it feels edible. They reach for it when they want something dramatic without going overboard.”

Presently, she said, fans of multichrome are makeup artists and people who already live for colour. Everyday shoppers are still a bit cautious and conservative. Many think it belongs on stage, at a festival or in a social media tutorial rather than on a Tuesday at the office. Nel wants to change that.

“At the moment, most of the people buying the really colourful shades are professionals or people who love doing strong looks,” she said.

“But multichrome can be very soft. You can put a tiny dab on the inner or outer corner of your eye, and it just gives a little light when you blink. It does not have to be a full face of colour.”

Doesn’t have to be a full face of colour

She said one reason people switch to multichrome is that it works hard for its size. Pigments can go on eyes or nails, and a pot of colour lasts a long time, Nel said.

“The pigments are very long-lasting, and you do not need a lot. You can use it as a highlight on the brow, a touch on the lid or even over nail polish. People like that get more than one use out of it.”

It’s a speedy routine, too. “You can colour in, smudge it with your finger, add a bit of highlight on the corner of the eye or on the brow bone, and you are done,” she said. “It is very simple, and it still looks like you made an effort.”

NOW READ: Weird fashion: how disease, stigma and survival shaped what we wear.