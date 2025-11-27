Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

Criminal couture? Outrage as Cat Matlala rocks R25k Fendi and Burberry outfit at ad hoc committee

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

8 minute read

27 November 2025

04:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

When Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee, it isn't  just his rap sheet that had everyone whispering, but his drip

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 26 November 2025 in Pretoria. Picture via Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala arrived for his ad hoc committee appearance in full Fendi on Thursday, transforming what should have been a solemn accountability session into a bizarre fashion showcase, and netizens wasted no time calling out the arrogance, the greed and the obvious mockery of the justice system.

This incident has sparked outrage, with many dubbing it ‘criminal couture’.

Cat Matlala rocks R25k fashion at ad hoc committee

His fashion has angered Netizens due to the lavish display, with outrage intensifying as Matlala rocked a R25k outfit by Fendi and Burberry.

Matlala, the 49-year-old businessman, currently held at Kgosi Mampuru prison on charges that include attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, money laundering, and alleged involvement in a questionable Saps tender, continued his now familiar pattern of arriving at legal proceedings dressed like a man attending a billionaire brunch rather than facing serious criminal allegations.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s former lover Tebogo Thobejane has thrown her weight behind KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: tebogocthobejane/Instagram
Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s former lover Tebogo Thobejane has thrown her weight behind KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: tebogocthobejane/Instagram

Fendi fashion

On Thursday, the ad hoc committee did not just get an accused man. They got a runway model without a runway.

Matlala stepped out in a head-to-toe Fendi ensemble, complete with a Fendi shirt priced between R16 000 and R25 000, sleek black Fendi trousers and an unmistakable Fendi logo pants which many saw as an extravagant flaunting of wealth.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 27: Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 27 November 2025, in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The entire outfit looked less like a court appearance and more like a fashion campaign, except here the backdrop was Kgosi Mampuru prison.

The clothing choices, including Fendi and Burberry, have sparked outrage and have been deemed ‘criminal couture’ by some critics, also seen on fellow inmate Thabo Bester during court appearances.

‘So much greed’

As soon as images surfaced online, X erupted. One user wrote, “No wonder these guys are behind bars, so much greed. I cannot afford a four thousand rand formal suit, let alone buying a shirt for seventeen thousand.”

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee looking into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 27 November 2025, in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Another clearly unimpressed person posted a photo of the shirt and exclaimed, “He borrowed the shirt from Bester.” And it did not stop there.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Showing off where all the Tembisa money went,” one follower added, accompanied by an angry emoji that captured the national mood perfectly.

‘Penchant for loud designer brands’

Sentletse, one of South Africa’s sharpest social media commentators, summed up the frustration with an acidic remark. “There seems to be a direct correlation between a lack of education and a penchant for loud designer brands.”

A follower named Mukoma responded with the equally cutting line, “It is called compensatory inclination,” suggesting that the fashion was less style and more insecurity wrapped in luxury labels.

This is not Matlala’s first appearance dressed in high-end clothing.

He has previously arrived in court wearing a Rolex worth more than many people’s annual salaries and Dolce and Gabbana outfits that looked outrageously out of place next to heavily armed correctional services officers escorting him in.

Burberry blues

And on Wednesday, head-to-toe in Burberry, was another instance that Matlala flaunted designer wear at the ad hoc committee.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala leaves the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala leaves the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 26 November 2025, in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Eyebrows were raised when the price tags started surfacing. The outfit of the top-tier Burberry Sherfield shirt, tailored trousers and matching loafers are estimated to cost upwards of R25 000 to R35 000, depending on sourcing.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s shoes testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s shoes, at the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 26 November 2025 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

For many South Africans, these choices feel like an insult, a deliberate sneer at the justice system, at victims, and at the millions of people who live responsibly while flashy alleged criminals flaunt designer outfits purchased with money that remains the subject of police investigations.

Replacing the Madlanga commission with the ad hoc committee has not softened public anger either. If anything, it has intensified it.

A space meant for accountability has turned into a stage where an accused man performs confidence rather than remorse. For many watching, the performance is not only distasteful but deeply disrespectful.

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala leaves the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on November 26, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala leaves the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility on 26 November 2025 in Pretoria. Picture Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Matlala’s insistence on wearing luxury clothing despite being in prison overalls between appearances makes the spectacle even more absurd.

ALSO READ: ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

It creates a jarring contrast between his reality and the fantasy wardrobe he parades for the cameras. It reads as arrogance, not innocence. It reads as a refusal to respect a process designed to serve justice.

In the end, his designer display has done nothing to improve his public image, as the outrage over his attire at the ad hoc committee grew.

Read more on these topics

Bheki Cele fashion Kgosi Mampuru Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
South Africa ‘SA does not appreciate insults,’ Ramaphosa says after Trump bars Pretoria from G20 Summit in US
News Matlala explains how he got R360m Saps tender amid fronting and compliance concerns
Cricket Star performer Harmer says Proteas’ success is all that matters

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships