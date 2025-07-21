No Miss SA this August after organisers confirm postponement of beauty pageant

Earlier this month, the Miss South Africa organisation bid farewell to its former CEO, Stephanie Weil.

Current Miss SA Mia Le Roux’s reign will last longer as Miss SA organisation announced the postponement of beauty pageant. Picture: official_misssa/Instagram

Usually held in August, during Women’s Month, the Miss South Africa organisation has confirmed that the pageant will not take place next month.

In a brief statement on Monday, the organisation said the postponement was to ensure “greater alignment with international and other global events”.

“The organisation, through its affiliated companies, aims to broaden the reach and impact of the pageant and its contestants.”

“The pillars of the organisation will be expanded to include entrepreneurship, job creation, culture awareness and social cohesion.”

The statement said the beauty pageant will still be hosted in 2025, with a date yet to be confirmed.

CEO leaves Miss SA

Earlier this month, Miss SA bid farewell to its former CEO, Stephanie Weil.

“The organisers of Miss South Africa wish Stephanie Weil everything of the best with her new endeavours as an agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa,” read the statement on the pageant’s website.

“Ms Weil will be staying on for as long as is required to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership and to ensure that the best interest of the Miss South Africa organisation are served.”

Pulling out of Miss Supranational 2025

In May this year, the Miss SA organisation pulled out of Miss Supranational and decided not to renew its license for the event.

Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant that started in 2009. Most contests are held in Poland. Seven years later, a parallel male contest, Mister Supranational, was established.

Traditionally, Miss SA runner-ups usually take centre stage for this international competition, while the winner represents South Africa through Miss Universe or Miss World.

South Africa has been a regular participant at Miss Supranational. Many were surprised when Miss SA 2021 winner Lalela Mswane participated and went on to win the pageant in 2022.

In 2023, Ayanda Thabethe, the Miss SA 2022 runner-up, represented South Africa at the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant in Poland.

That year, former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss hosted Miss Supranational.

Miss SA’s decision led to Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala taking over the directorship of Miss Supranational SA.

“I feel so honoured to announce that I am the new director of Miss Supranational South Africa,” said Montjane-Tshabalala. “The international organisation said ‘we think Bokang is the right person’ because I’ve actually been doing this for quite some time,” she said, speaking to eNCA.

