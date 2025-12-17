Padel outfits for 2026, court the look

Padel is all about comfort, agility, and movement, while looking good for drinks or coffee afterwards.

Padel is the social, fun, sporty trend that’s just going from strength to strength. Part tennis, part squash and all-round social fun is the name of the game. It was inevitable that the sport would also develop its own fashion sense.

There are no rules to don for court, and none of the stiff, though somewhat relaxed recently, rules of tennis, for example.

Marco Vargas, of Cresta’s Indelicate activewear store, said a high-waisted legging with a firmer waistband has become the default choice.

“It is much more flattering on the tummy and works for different silhouettes. Women want something secure that still looks good from every angle,” he said and added that it’s all about clean, sculpted lines and subtle shaping.

Pocket placements are contoured without adding bulk, and colours are muted, with black, navy, olive, grey and white dominating. Vargas added that leggings have stepped beyond their gym-only reputation.

“You can wear your leggings to the mall, to exercise or to padel. They have become universal.”

Leggings are a go-to

Boody South Africa distributor Natural Holdings’ marketing manager, Nicole Ogle, said women want minimalist silhouettes that feel effortless yet align with their values.

“Women want pieces that move with them and look polished on and off the court,” she said. “There is also a strong move to sustainability as part of style.”

Boody’s bamboo viscose, she said, has become a key material because it is naturally breathable, soft and thermoregulating. Ogle said customers increasingly expect longevity from their wardrobes.

“Women want pieces that are durable, and that live with them season after season while still retaining their style.”

High-waisted shorts, skorts, and leggings have remained popular because they elongate the body and stay in place during rapid lateral movement. Ogle said clean lines in tops are equally important.

“Supportive silhouettes and minimal tanks that follow the body’s natural lines are proving to be the most confidence-boosting,” she said.

Racerbacks and longline cuts have become favourites because they steady the shoulders without restricting movement.

Racerbacks steady the shoulders

The padel aesthetic has developed its own version of sex appeal, though quieter and more refined than other sportswear trends. Vargas said leggings have changed dramatically.

“Leggings now are much more sexy, much more universal,” he said. “The designs are very different to what they used to be.”

Ogle said a similar effect to leggings can be achieved through seamless finishes and gentle contouring.

“It is elevated but still understated. Sexy in a minimalistic way that aligns with how modern players want to look.”

Vargas said neutral solids remain the strongest sellers.

“Black is always a winner, but navy, olive, grey and white are extremely popular,” he said.

Ogle added that earthy tones and clean basics dominated because they were easy to mix and match and maintained a streamlined look. Prints have moved into the background for now as players opt for versatility, she said.

Ogle said socks often completed the look.

“It is the little things that elevate the outfit and the experience,” she said. “But socks must have breathable mesh panels and reinforced heels when it comes to practicality,” she said.

For first-timers, both Vargas and Ogle hinted at simplicity. Start with a high-waisted bottom that offers support. Add a breathable top with a clean shape. Prioritise fabrics that stay comfortable in heat and through long rallies.

Ogle said a “simple, stylish and sustainable starter kit” helps new players feel confident from the outset. Vargas said players should choose items that feel natural.

“Get a pair of leggings that feel like a second skin. You should feel like you can stay in them all day.”

