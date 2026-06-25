Pharrell sends dandy surfers down the runway for Louis Vuitton SS27 [PICS]

Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for Louis Vuitton's SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism.

Pharrell Williams took Louis Vuitton’s menswear runway to the beach this week, sending a “surfer dandy” through a constructed wall of water at his Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris.

The show was held on Tuesday evening at the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris, with guests offered a reprieve from a heatwave at a venue that featured a constructed wall of water and a small artificial beach, according to a review by Complex.

Per the fashion house’s official show notes, the collection draws on surfing as “a worldwide way of life that transcends culture and creed”, framing the sea and shore as spaces of universal belonging.

‘A symbol of life’

Louis Vuitton says water runs through the show as a symbol of life, opportunity and connection to nature, with the set built around a wave meant to evoke the equilibrium between the surfing community and the world around it.

It’s the latest instalment in Williams’ reworking of the house’s signature “dandy” aesthetic since he took over as Men’s Creative Director in 2023, and one fashion outlet noted that this season pushed that vision further by introducing a new archetype entirely. Oui Speak Fashion under L Media Group described the central figure of the collection as the “Surfer Dandy”, blending the practicality of surf culture with classic tailored refinement.

A standout feature of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Collection was a massive artificial waterfall and giant-wave backdrop, a sand-covered runway, and ocean sounds. Wallpaper reports that the enormous construction, which stood eight metres high and over 37 metres wide, was conceived to resemble a tidal wave and featured real water supplied by the Eau de Paris corporation, which manages the city’s aqueduct network. Following the show, the water will be discharged into Paris’s famous sewer system, in a closed circuit. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton A standout feature of the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Collection was a massive artificial waterfall/giant wave backdrop, sand-covered runway, and ocean sounds, transforming the venue into a coastal escape amid a Paris heatwave. Many called it jaw-dropping, cinematic, and one of the most immersive of the season. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for LV’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for LV’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for LV’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton LV’s SS27 menswear show. Picture: Supplied LV’s SS27 menswear show. Picture: Supplied LV’s SS27 menswear show. Picture: Supplied Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for Louis Vuitton’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for Louis Vuitton’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton Pharrell Williams turned the Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris into a beach for Louis Vuitton’s SS27 menswear show, fusing surf culture with dandyism. Picture: Supplied, Louis Vuitton LV’s SS27 menswear show. Picture: Supplied

That blend showed up literally on the runway. Technical wetsuit fabrics were worked into tailoring pieces, while the worn, mended textures typical of a surfer’s everyday wardrobe were recreated through artisanal techniques – including Williams’ continued use of trompe l’oeil effects, where surfaces are designed to trick the eye until touched.

Graphic references ranged from acid-bright colourways to chequerboard patterns nodding to skateboarding, a recurring touchstone for the designer’s Louis Vuitton signature.

A reviewer for Complex was more mixed on the execution, noting that while relaxed tailoring, multicoloured knits and board-short-inspired trousers worked well, heavier leather and wool pieces clashed with the surf theme and represented a missed opportunity to make leather lighter and more beach-appropriate.

Another look inside the show

Staging extended the theme off the runway too: a silver camper van, reimagined through Williams’ design language, sat parked by artificial dunes at the show, while a cinematic prelude featured professional surfers Mikey February and Julian Wilson.

The soundtrack was newly produced in Williams’ in-house Louis Vuitton studio, and reportedly included tracks featuring Future, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Angélique Kidjo, according to Vibe.

As with previous Williams-era shows, the front row doubled as a guest list of its own.

Attendees included Jeremy Allen White, J-Hope, Tyriq Withers, Charles Melton, Josh Heuston and Lola Young, alongside Victor Wembanyama, ASAP Nast, BamBam, Daniel Brühl, Missy Elliott, Quavo and Joseph Zada. Williams was also joined by his wife, Helen Lasichanh, their teenage son and twin children, and his parents, per reports by Just Jared.

Louis Vuitton has tied the collection to a sustainability initiative, saying it will support reef restoration group Coral Gardeners as part of its Regeneration 2030 roadmap. The brand says the partnership will fund the out-planting of 1 000 corals at a restoration site in French Polynesia and help restore 250 square metres of reef habitat by the end of 2026.