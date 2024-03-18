WATCH: Gogo Manzini takes stand against showbiz exploitation

'Artists are being exploited and we wish to end all this...'

Celebrity sangoma Tyra Sindane, popularly known as Gogo Manzini, is on a mission to combat exploitation in showbiz through her newly-launched talent management agency, KOS Casting Agency.

The agency aims to revolutionise the entertainment industry by providing comprehensive training and grooming to aspiring talent while shielding them from exploitation and paving the way for inclusivity and diversity on the world stage.

The renowned businesswoman and transgender activist said the launch of KOS was inspired by her own experiences of exploitation within the industry.

“I signed up for an agency that only embezzled money from its talent. We were paying fees every month for work that we never saw, and I decided the exploitation of talent needed to end,” she said.

Manzini said her husband, Brian Sindane, who is also an actor, faced similar challenges.

“They promised to put him on TV shows but hardly received any training, grooming, or preparation from the agency.

“There was no preparation for the fame that was to come, and he and I decided to put our heads together to try and change that.”

Manzini said KOS’ mission is to eradicate exploitation and provide essential resources for budding stars.

“We believe that everyone deserves a chance to showcase their talent, regardless of their background or identity. Our team of experienced casting directors works tirelessly to identify and represent a diverse roster of talented individuals.”

“We aim to curb the exploitation of talent and provide talented individuals with the resources and support they need to succeed in the entertainment industry. Artists are being exploited by agents… We wish to end all this and have real talent on screens,” she said.

