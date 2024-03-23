WATCH: ‘We booked out the whole arcade’ – Inside Thuthu’s baby shower

Jesse and Thuthu announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago.

Actor Jesse Suntele and her girlfriend Thuthu Maqhosha recently had their baby shower.

The couple announced their pregnancy last month with an adorable photo showcasing Thuthu’s baby bump.

Thuthu told Tshisa Live at the time that they were expecting twins, however one did not make it.

“We found out we were pregnant, then we found out we lost the twin. It was twins, and we lost one.

“When we went for a check up, as I was not well, we found out we are pregnant with twins but one did not make it,” Thuthu said, as quoted by the publication.

Inside Thuthu’s baby shower

Taking to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek inside her baby shower, Thuthu posted a video on her Instagram page.

She said they booked the entire arcade for their special ceremony, also revealing that they are expecting a baby boy.

“One thing about us. We will play. So we had our baby shower at the arcade. Yes, we booked out the whole arcade and celebrated baby Emihle by playing games. What a wholesome fun day. As revealed, I WON! It’s a BOY,” she wrote.

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“This is the best baby shower I’ve ever seen. Congratulations once again to both of you. God is amazing,” one comment read.

Jesse and Thuthu have been together for six years. During their Defining Love episode on YouTube, the pair revealed that they met at the gym, and then they started communicating via DMs on social media.

