PICTURES: Fashion designer Paledi Segabo stuns with costumes for Motown theatre show

Paledi gives Motown a fashion makeover, and the looks are anything but costumey.

Fashion designer and owner of Palse Homme, Paledi Segapo is bringing his signature tailoring to the stage, giving male vocal group iComplete a stylish Motown makeover with a distinctly South African edge.

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In the theatre production An Ode to Motown, which is currently on at the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre, audiences can expect more than powerhouse vocals and nostalgic hits.

They will also see a fresh interpretation of the iconic Motown gentleman, courtesy of acclaimed South African designer Paledi Segapo.

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The sold-out production returned from 4 to 13 September, with iComplete stepping further into the spotlight. To celebrate their expanded role, Joburg Theatre commissioned an exclusive editorial shoot featuring the group, with Segapo creating the looks.

Paledi Segapo puts his spin on Motown

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For Segapo, the brief was not about simply recreating the suits and silhouettes associated with Motown’s golden era.

Instead, he was commissioned to create Motown-inspired looks with a contemporary twist. Speaking of the collaboration, he says, “The musical Ode to Motown features many talented female singers from South Africa, which was how it was initially marketed. However, they later introduced a male band called Icomplete.

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“I was commissioned to design Motown-inspired looks with a modern twist for the apparel, which was an honor. This was crucial because the images were used to promote both the show and the band. It was important to conceptualise designs that would convey a modern take on classic Motown without appearing costumey.”

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The result blends bold tailoring, rich colours and vintage swagger with a modern fashion sensibility.

It is a natural fit for Segapo, whose career has been built around sophisticated menswear and dressing high-profile South African personalities.

From Pulse Homme to Palse

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Segapo is the founder of luxury menswear label Palse, which originally launched as Pulse Homme before evolving into the streamlined Palse brand.

The designer became known for his daring approach to menswear, including structured silhouettes, bespoke suits, and high-end contemporary tailoring.

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His designs have also featured on prominent fashion platforms, including South African Fashion Week, helping establish his reputation as one of the country’s notable menswear designers. Today, Palse continues that design language through a focus on sharp, polished and distinctive menswear.

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The brand operates from its flagship studio in Sandton, where clients can access its collections and bespoke offering by appointment.

A new chapter for the designer

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The An Ode to Motown collaboration could also mark an exciting new direction for Segapo. Speaking about the project, he revealed that the experience has sparked an interest in theatre production and wardrobe design.

“I have enjoyed this process so much that I will be focusing on theatre production and wardrobe design moving forward,” he said. For a designer whose work has long sat at the intersection of fashion and entertainment, the move could open another creative avenue. And the Motown production provides the perfect canvas.

Why Motown fashion still matters

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Motown performers understood that the music and the image had to work together.

Sharp suits, coordinated styling and polished grooming became part of the genre’s visual identity. Segapo’s interpretation takes those familiar references and gives them a contemporary South African treatment.

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On stage, iComplete will perform DeBarge’s All This Love and the Commodores’ Sail On, alongside the show’s established cast and live band.

The theatre production runs at Joburg Theatre from 4 to 13 September. Tickets cost R450 and are available through Webtickets and Joburg Theatre.