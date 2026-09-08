Chocolate is the new neutral: what to wear as the Weather Hooligan warns of a seriously hot summer

With an El Niño summer ahead of South Africans and, according to the Weather Hooligan, temperatures expected to climb well...

With an El Niño summer ahead of South Africans and, according to the Weather Hooligan, temperatures expected to climb well above seasonal averages, what you wear may have a substantial impact on how you feel. Not just about your look, but whether or not you’ll be comfortable when the aircon clicks off.

Consensus on wardrobes this summer meet at natural, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, along with bamboo-derived viscose, that deal better with the heat we’re all expecting.

Independent weather forecaster Juandre Vorster, better known as the Weather Hooligan, told The Citizen that after almost five years of unusually wet summers, South Africa is in for a hot and dry season as El Niño returns. Gauteng could see temperatures climb well above the seasonal average, with some parts of the province approaching the late 30s, while the Northern Cape could bear the brunt of the heat.

This places linen front and centre of the clobber queue but, instead of resort wear, this season’s lining up the flax-made fabric as an everywear staple for work and play.

All about natural and breathable fabrics

Benise Spangenberg, head of buying at UNIQ Clothing by Checkers, said linen has always been a cornerstone of its summer offering, but this year it is less about looking like you have just stepped off a yacht and more about pieces that can be worn just about anywhere. “Linen has evolved as consumers look for pieces that balance comfort with a more considered look. Matching sets and bolder colours make linen more versatile and suitable for a wider range of occasions.”

Chocolate linen is this season’s fashion warmth. Picture Hein Kaiser Beyond oatmeal. Linen’s big comeback. Picture Hein Kaiser Injecting colour into summer. Picture Hein Kaiser Stay loose and cool in El Nino. Picture Hein Kaiser Work or play. Picture Hein Kaiser Ideal for a night out, a picnic or the office. Picture Hein Kaiser

And when the trousers, shirt or dress come off, what is underneath may be just as important in the heat. Australian apparel brand Boody’s Nicola Ogle said breathable fabrics will also influence underwear and activewear choices. “Breathable, soft fabrics that wick moisture and move with the body are key. Women want pieces that feel gentle on the skin but still perform under pressure,” she said.

And things will get sweaty this summer. Vorster said Gauteng could see some areas “approach the late 30s in temperature” during the coming months. The bigger concern, he said, was not only individual hot days but prolonged periods of heat combined with below-average rainfall. Little will be around to cool us down.

Ogle said bamboo viscose blends were being used because of their moisture management and temperature-regulating qualities, while high-waisted bottoms, fitted shorts and lightweight skorts, racerbacks and longline tops provide support without restricting movement. “Our bamboo viscose blends are naturally moisture-wicking and thermoregulating, helping players stay cool even during intense matches,” she said.

Linen, cotton, bamboo

Beyond undies and activewear, linen is more than just variations of white and oatmeal for a change. Spangenberg said richer earth tones and fresh summer shades were moving into the range, with one colour in particular replacing the traditional neutrals. “Chocolate is the new neutral, and the barrel leg shape is key for this season,” she said.

Linen’s now going for wider and more structured silhouettes, matching sets and stronger colours rather than shapeless holiday clothing. Spangenberg said the range uses 100% linen with reinforced French seams, with balloon pants, pull-on shorts and a button-through waistcoat some of the season’s hottest tickets, pun intended.

Choose breathable this El Nino. Picture Supplied Activewear for a hot summer. Picture Supplied Time to chill. Picture Supplied Moisture wicking is all important in a heatwave. Picture Supplied Natural fabrics will help you survive summer. Picture Supplied Cool down while heating up. Picture Supplied

The balloon or barrel leg can be useful because the volume gives the fabric room to sit away from the body, while fitted tops can balance the wider bottom. Linen can also be mixed with items already hanging in closets to create looks that carry across seasons and trends. “The season’s update comes from pairing linen with summer knitwear and denim to create a more considered look,” Spangenberg said.

Ogle said activewear has seen women favouring clean silhouettes and neutral colours that move beyond activewear clichés. Black and white remain popular because they can be mixed easily, while earthy shades, ribbed textures and simple contouring add interest, she said.

Spangenberg said shoppers looking for a few additions rather than an entirely new wardrobe should concentrate on pieces that can work in different combinations. “The key items that you cannot miss this season are the linen balloon pants, the easy linen pull-on shorts, and the linen button-through waistcoat which will be in stores for high summer.”