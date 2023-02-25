PICS: SA’s sexiest silver foxes, including Andre De Ruyter

Thami Kwazi

From the likes of Somizi to Adam Levin making the 1950s James Dean coif popular to colour on men coming back on trend the ‘zaddy’ look is fast becoming popular.

According to vygrnews.com, 72% of women find grey-haired men attractive, this is because the look translates to perceived experience, maturity, calmness, pragmatism, and mostly financial security.

A ‘zaddy’ is a sexy daddy, defined mainly by having grey hair, the look has nothing to do with age as grey can come in from birth, it’s more about a grey shade on facial and head hair and a stylishly covered physic.

Here are some of our sexiest ‘Zaddy’s’

Former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter took on the position in 2019, and can be considered a silver fox, with his full head of silver hair.

From a well-tapered haircut, short back and sides with a slightly longer front, always neatly cut.

De Ruyter is famously known for vacating his Eskom post with immediate effect this week on 22 February following a special board meeting that was held to agree on his final notice period.

It was resolved by the board that De Ruyter will not have to serve the rest of his notice period and can leave this week after an eNCA interview aired where he made what were referred to as explosive allegations by some.

Andre De Ruyter the Dark Knight

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture Gallo Images

The former petrochemical expert is often seen in grey and navy well-tailored suits, evoking the look of old handsome Hollywood actors while undertaking the task of running a very troubled Eskom.

De Ruyter keeps his look corporate and clean with a simple skinny tie and white shirts.

At times he goes slightly casual with a button-down shirt and checked patterns in blues.

Young and stylish

Crowned on social media as the sexiest man in South Africa, actor and businessman Thapelo Mokoena is the original SA television silver fox with this his well-groomed goatee.

The Netflix Kings of Jo’burg actor has made the look so appealing he convinced a barrage of young men to colour their beards grey and a whole lot more to copy his effortless fashion style.

Grey hair dye and extensions were a 2019 -2022 colour trend.

Owner of Nero wines, Mokoena poses in a flannel shirt with a teal t-shirt underneath, dark jeans, and crisp white converse. With the addition of a backward peak cap and simple dark sunglasses, he looks handsome.

Mokoena still lives up to the captivating image that has ladies on social media talking.

Mokoena seems to look good in almost any outfit, a popular look for him is a beanie shirt and a stunning smile.

Ageless and scalding

Presenter and businessman Lungile Radu became popular for his role on the soapie Rhythm City which ended in 2020.

Previously the actor used to shave his head, so audiences didn’t get a glimpse of his lovely head of peppered hair.

He used to be the host of Big Brother, Fear Factor, O-Boma and Shout it Out 1 and 2.

Nowadays, he wears his coif natural and peppered with greys and white, making him a welcome addition to the zaddy club.

Radu has a short high top that’s tapered around the edges and a well-crafted connecting beard.

A well-researched fact about Radu is his age, as the jury is still out on exactly how old the sports presenter is.

Often seen in casual gear, he makes streetwear look ultra-chic, by dressing up in simple cargo pants with a fitting t-shirt and simple sneakers he shows us how fashion is done in and out of the studio.

