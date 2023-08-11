Miss SA: Meet 5 designers and artists that will perform at the 2023 pageant finale

By Lineo Lesemane

Miss South Africa has announced the artists and designers who will be part of the Miss SA 2023 finale this weekend.

The new beauty queen will be crowned on Sunday at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria.

The spectacular show will be broadcast on SABC 3 from 6:30pm, and the fire lineup for the night includes Siki Jo-An, Jimmy Nevis, Brenda Mtambo, and Robot Boii.

Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil said she is excited about the entertainment lined up for this year’s pageant.

“We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh, and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging.

“Having the range of performers that we lined up grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss SA. It will be a big night of enthralling performances, and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show.”

ALSO READ: Bonang Matheba dethrones Anele Mdoda as the host of Miss SA

Meet 5 leading fashion designers whose creations will be on show at the Miss SA finale:

Miss SA has picked five leading fashion designers to dress the finalists in this year’s finale.

Here is what they will each design.

Shelli and Tracy B

Shelli from Shell9 Handcrafted and Traci B are collaborating on the resort and swimwear. Shelli said she was inspired by the flowy and contemporary style of Michael Costello for the pageant.

“My signature style includes a high neck choker and shoulder epaulets embellished with silver and gold tube beads and unique knot pattern combinations, allowing me to create a visually rich and captivating look, and my luxurious macrame designs are handcrafted with attention to detail and are custom-made according to my client’s needs, whilst also creating exclusive limited collections.”

Gert-Johan Coetzee

The internationally renowned fashion designer will be behind the evening gowns. He said: “In creating the gowns for the finalists, I’ve drawn inspiration from the captivating diversity of our country. South Africa’s spirit, especially embodied by its incredible women, is a wellspring of inspiration.

“Expect to be captivated by the extraordinary, and how the intricate details woven into each gown echo the threads of our society, celebrating our shared history and our journey towards oneness.”

Sherif Tailor

Midrand-based designer, Sherif Tailor, is doing suits for the finale. He said he always wanted to create more suits for women.

“I wanted to create bold, strong suits that hold true power and character. I believe the finalists should wear a power suit that reflects their personality, and confidence, and screams ‘I am ready to take the crown and conquer the world’.”

William de Beer

The Willetdesigns Couture owner is designing the opening number.

NOW READ: PICS: Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake KaNcube dragged for supporting Zanu-PF