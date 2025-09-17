Get to know the Miss SA 2025 Top 10: From doctors and CAs to flight attendants [PICS]

The new Miss SA will be crowned in October this year.

The Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10 has been revealed, showcasing a diverse group of young women with remarkable stories and backgrounds.

This year’s finalists come from across the country and bring with them a wide range of experiences.

Among them are flight attendants, actresses, accountants, medical doctors and more.

The Miss SA Organisation announced on Tuesday that the 2025 grand finale will be held on 25 October at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

“Get ready for a night of glamour, power and history in the making as we crown the next woman to wear the Miss South Africa crown,” the organisation said.

“This year the Miss South Africa Organisation has reimagined what it means to wear the crown. The woman crowned Miss South Africa 2025 will use her platform to create a lasting and meaningful impact.”

Get to know the Miss SA 2025 top 10

Bridgette Jones

The 28 year old from Bridgetown, Athlone in Cape Town is a flight attendant who is studying management online through the German International University of Applied Sciences.

She says entering Miss South Africa was the next logical step in building a life she loves. Winning the crown, she believes, would allow her to create a compassionate footprint while pursuing her dream of connecting with people globally.

Buyisile Mashile

Also 28, Gauteng’s Mashile is a doctor and surgeon from Daveyton, Benoni, now based in Boksburg. She earned her first medical degree in Cuba and went on to complete her surgery qualification at Wits University in 2022.

Having grown up with limited resources, she says her advocacy platform, Ignite Unite, is designed to bridge the gap between access and opportunity for disadvantaged youths.

Ghee-Ann Rademan

At just 23, the Cape Town model holds a BA in industrial psychology from Stellenbosch University and is registered as a mental health professional.

She has already launched an online counselling platform aimed at supporting girls and women. She says Miss South Africa offers her the chance to amplify her voice and empower more women to understand their minds and find healing.

Gizelle Venske

The 27-year-old chartered accountant from Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, is now based in Pretoria.

After completing her articles at Deloitte, she spent time in Sydney before taking up a business development role at a global tax firm. Passionate about ethical financial practices, she also mentors peers in financial literacy, teaching essential skills such as budgeting and tax filing.

Karabo Mareka

Representing Alexandra, Gauteng, is 27-year-old flight attendant Karabo Mareka. Now living in Virginia, USA, where she works for United Airlines, she says she hopes to be a beacon of hope for young South Africans who cannot pursue higher education due to financial constraints.

Luyanda Nonhlelo Zuma

KwaZulu-Natal’s 23 year old is no stranger to the pageant, having reached the Top 10 in 2022. The Pietermaritzburg-born actress and model holds a degree in live performance from Afda and runs her own media house, LeNZ Media, with a focus on African storytelling.

Through her Nonhlelo Foundation, she works with orphanages to support child and youth development.

Lebohang Msimanga

Another KwaZulu-Natal native is 27-year-old Msimang from Empangeni, now based in Midrand, Johannesburg. She holds a BCom in economics and marketing and works as a client manager and professional model.

Through her foundation, Lebo Leads, she equips young people with leadership skills and also volunteers at underprivileged schools to feed children.

Nthabiseng Kgasi

At 30, Soweto-born Kgasi is the oldest finalist in the line-up. Now living in Bryanston, she is a marketing manager passionate about bridging the digital divide.

She holds degrees in marketing and communications from Monash University and also runs a small social media company. Through her work she champions projects that give entrepreneurs access to resources to grow their businesses.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni

From Gonubie in East London is 24-year-old Mazaleni, now based in Randburg. She holds a degree in speech, language and hearing therapy and is completing her masters degree in speech-language pathology, with a focus on autism.

She is passionate about bridging cultural and linguistic gaps in speech therapy to better serve South African communities.

Zanele Phakathi

Completing the Top 10 is 27-year-old Phakathi from Soweto, who now lives in Pretoria. With an advanced diploma in business information technology from the University of Johannesburg, she works at the Public Investment Corporation.

She is also the founder of Diamonds Model Academy and Za Power House Foundation, which both focus on youth empowerment. Her campaign, Empower Ed, aims to expand access to career guidance and digital skills nationally.

