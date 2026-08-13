‘Reborn’ Jaguar gives first glimpse of all-electric Type 01’s interior

The first model of the 'revived' Jaguar brand will debut on 6 October.

Its name officially revealed as the Type 01 at the Monaco ePrix in May, resurgent Jaguar has now released a single image depicting the interior of what was formerly known as the GT.

What is known so far

The leaping cat’s first new model since announcing its restructuring two years ago as a wholly electric vehicle-only brand, the exterior represents little in the way of difference from the Type 00 concept that spawned it in 2024.

Type 01 will have all-wheel drive and three electric motor producing 735kW. Picture: Jaguar

Well-known to become the first model to ride on the Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA) platform all future models will use, the Type 01 will have a reported range of 770km and produce 735kW thanks to a tri-motor setup.

Confirmed to have all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive and a new twin-valve damper air suspension system, the Type 01, which Jaguar bills as having a “drive like no other electric car”, will also have torque vectoring and be “comfortable as well as engaging to drive”.

Inside

Unseen until now, the single interior image shows the Type 01 retain what Jaguar calls the central spine between the front seats from the Type 00, albeit slightly more rounded and still with a brass finish.

Compared to the Type 00, the Type 01 has a different steering wheel and a portrait-style display mounted on the front section of the spine rather than on or within the dashboard.

The dash itself has been noticeably redesigned from the Type 00, and now has a flat surface on the passenger’s side instead of an upright appearance.

Carried over is the horizontal instrument cluster display, but as with the Type 00, no rear-view mirror as this has been eschewed in favour of the ClearSight rear-view display recessed into the base of the windscreen.

Type 01’s interior has been toned down little from that of the Type 00. Picture: Jaguar

As well as haptic touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel, the interior is devoid of switchgear, with all the functions residing within the infotainment binnacle.

Jaguar also confirmed that “concealed compartments” will feature and that textures of artisan textiles have been used for the various materials.

“In contrast to the horizontal interior design norm, we emphasise its dramatic longitudinal nature through the central spine – an architectural statement that creates four individual spaces,” Jaguar’s interior design boss, Thomas Holden, said in a statement.

“With authentic materials, technology on demand and reductive flowing surfaces, Type 01 presents unmistakable drama and theatre that will define the modern luxury automotive interior of the future.”

Big Apple reveal

Confirmed to make its world debut in New York on 6 October, expect more details of the Type 01 to be revealed as part of the ongoing teaser campaign.