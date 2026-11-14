Tiyani Makamu crowned Miss South Africa 2026

The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, was crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Entrepreneur and communications professional Tiyani Makamu has been crowned Miss South Africa 2026.

The 27-year-old from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, was among 12 finalists competing for the title at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

As Miss South Africa 2026, Tiyani will receive a R1 million cash award and a dedicated R500 000 Impact Fund to support initiatives aligned with her advocacy work.

The prize package forms part of changes introduced by the Miss South Africa Organisation ahead of this year’s competition.

The organisation also launched the R5 million Women’s Leadership Impact Fund, which is expected to mobilise close to R5 million through philanthropic, corporate and development partnerships.

A separate R1 million Empower Youth Africa (EYA) Ambassador Impact Fund will support projects designed and led by the 12 finalists.

All top 12 finalists have been inducted as EYA ambassadors and will continue in these roles after the finale.

Their work will focus on education, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, youth leadership and community development.

The first and second princesses will receive R250 000 and R150 000 cash awards, respectively, alongside dedicated impact funds of R150 000 and R100 000.

The top three contestants will also have access to executive development opportunities, mentorship, wellness support and regional and international leadership networks.

Tiyani Makamu’s advocacy

Tiyani is the founder of Hubsela, a platform dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and helping small businesses grow sustainably.

Her advocacy focuses on entrepreneurship and skills development, youth unemployment, and access to education and knowledge.

She is passionate about equipping entrepreneurs with the tools, systems and support needed to build sustainable businesses.

A graduate of Pearson Institute of Higher Education, Tiyani currently works as a Group Digital Lead and Client Success Executive.

She has also served on the board of the Mfudumalo Foundation, where she contributed to initiatives supporting families and the establishment of a community library in Ivory Park.

Through her work, Tiyani hopes to help more young people become funding-ready, establish sustainable businesses and create economic opportunities in their communities.

The Miss South Africa 2026 competition was held under the theme From Imbokodo to Diamond.