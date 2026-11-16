‘Change this Burger King crown’: Miss SA 2026 crown receives backlash, organisation responds

The organisation says the crown is temporary.

The Miss South Africa Organisation (Miss SA) has responded to criticism surrounding the crown presented to 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu.

The gold-coloured crown has received backlash on social media since it was unveiled at the coronation on Saturday, 14 November.

Makamu, 27, from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, was crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre. She succeeds Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

‘Change this Burger King crown’

Several social media users expressed disappointment with the new crown, comparing it with the previous Miss South Africa crowns.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. Precious Motsepe, please change this Burger King crown. NO WAYS,” one X user wrote.

Not a Burger King crown 😭 why would they disrespect the crown 👑 like this 😭 I'm offended https://t.co/JdtFERfNPl November 15, 2026

Is there anybody who can lend Miss South Africa a crown?



That poor woman was humiliated before the nation with a crown that even Burger King employees would laugh at! pic.twitter.com/GluGbE1ndX — JoziStyle (@JoziStyle) November 15, 2026

From this to that burger king 👑 crown yooh, you are embarassing us 🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/3OMXZGPuew — Sma ☕ 🌹 (@SmangieSurprise) November 15, 2026

Miss SA: ‘It was a temporary ceremonial crown’

In a statement released on Sunday, the Miss South Africa Organisation clarified that the crown presented during the finale was temporary.

“Regarding the crown presented during the finale, we wish to clarify that it was a temporary ceremonial crown, while preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are being finalised,” the organisation said.

The organisation added that it should have communicated its plans more clearly before the finale.

“We acknowledge that this intention should have been communicated more clearly ahead of the finale. While we stand by the vision behind this decision, we accept that the lack of context created unnecessary uncertainty,” the statement read.

Over the years, the pageant has featured several crowns, including the Titanium Crown, uBuhle uthingo lenkosazana and, most recently, the Mowana Crown.

Designed by Nungu Diamonds, the Mowana Crown became associated with the pageant in 2023, when Natasha Joubert became the first Miss South Africa to wear it.

Mia Le Roux and Qhawekazi Mazaleni also wore the crown during their respective reigns.

Following the controversy surrounding the 2026 crown, Nungu Diamonds released a statement confirming that its sponsorship agreement with the Miss South Africa Organisation had not been renewed for this year’s pageant.

The jewellery company said negotiations continued until the final days before the finale, but the parties could not reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the crown worn at the 2026 Finale was not designed, crafted or supplied by Nungu Diamonds.

“Nungu Diamonds’ sponsorship agreement with the Miss South Africa Organisation was not renewed for the 2026 pageant. Negotiations were conducted in good faith and continued into the final days before the Finale; however, the parties were ultimately unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” the statement read.

The company said it had granted the organisation permission to use the Mowana Crown at the finale as a gesture of goodwill, with the understanding that sponsorship discussions would resume after the event.

“The decision not to use the Mowana Crown rested solely with the Miss South Africa Organisation. We respect that decision,” the statement read.

Nungu Diamonds said it remained proud of its partnership with the organisation, which began in 2023. The company also congratulated Makamu on her win.