Miss SA changes its prize package – Here’s what 2026 winner, princesses and other finalists will receive

The 2026 Miss SA will be crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Organisation has announced changes to its awards and leadership development programmes ahead of the 2026 pageant.

The organisation has launched the R5 million Women’s Leadership Impact Fund, which is expected to mobilise close to R5 million through philanthropic, corporate and development partnerships. The fund will support leadership, entrepreneurship and community impact initiatives led by young women.

A separate R1 million Empower Youth Africa (EYA) Ambassador Impact Fund will support projects designed and led by the Top 12 finalists.

In previous years, the Miss SA winner received a R1 million cash prize, the use of a luxury vehicle and a furnished apartment for the duration of her reign.

Investment in all 12 Miss SA finalists

The organisation has announced R300 000 in cash awards across the Top 12 finalists.

All 12 contestants will also receive leadership development, mentorship, wellness support, ambassadorial training and access to professional networks.

They have been inducted as Empower Youth Africa ambassadors and will continue in these roles after the finale.

Their work will focus on education, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, youth leadership and community development.

What Miss SA 2026 winner and princesses will receive

The organisation has introduced separate cash awards and impact funds for the top three contestants.

The awards are structured as follows:

Miss South Africa 2026: R1 million cash award and a dedicated R500 000 Impact Fund.

First Princess: R250 000 cash award and a dedicated R150 000 Impact Fund.

Second Princess: R150 000 cash award and a dedicated R100 000 Impact Fund.

The top three contestants will also receive executive development opportunities, mentorship, wellness support and access to regional and international leadership networks.

During a fireside conversation at the launch of the Women’s Leadership Impact Fund in Johannesburg on Monday, 9 November 2026, University of Cape Town Chancellor and Miss South Africa patron Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe spoke about the organisation’s plans to expand its focus beyond the pageant.

“The future of Miss South Africa is bigger than a crown. We are creating a platform that invests in leadership, opportunity and impact.

“Our ambition is not simply to crown a winner, but to support a generation of women leaders who will help shape South Africa’s future,” she said.

Reigning Miss South Africa Qhawekazi Mazaleni encouraged the finalists to make the most of the opportunities available to them.

“This journey is about far more than a title. Use every opportunity to learn, grow and serve. The impact you create through your leadership, the lives you touch and the change you inspire will be your greatest achievement,” she said.

The 2026 Miss SA will be crowned at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026.