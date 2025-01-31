WATCH: SA’s Tshego Gaelae becomes first black woman to win Mrs World

The 2025 Mrs World competition was held in Las Vegas, United States, this week.

South African beauty queen and newly crowned Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae, has made history by becoming the first black woman to win the title since its inception 40 years ago.

Gaelae is the second South African to win Mrs World, following Candice Abrahams, who claimed the title in 2016.

The 2025 Mrs World competition was held in Las Vegas, United States, this week, on 29 and 30 January.

Tshego Gaelae dedicates win to South African women

The 34-year-old attorney, who was crowned Mrs South Africa in 2024, said her win is dedicated to all South African women.

“This moment is beyond my wildest imagination. I’m just a girl from Soweto, so to every woman in South Africa, this can only be for you. I’m deeply honoured to have been given this opportunity to represent our country on the global stage,” Gaelae said after the crowning.

The beauty queen said she will use the platform to inspire women to embrace their power and purpose.

“To my sisters in the Mrs South Africa pageant, I say: Hold on to hope. Your dreams are right within your grasp – all you need to do is reach out and believe in your own strength,” she added.

Joani Jacobs, CEO of Mrs South Africa, said they are proud of Gaelae.

“Tshego’s victory is not just a win for her, but for all South African women. She embodies the unconquerable power, elegance, and determination inside us all, showing that women can make a profound impact in the world by staying resilient and not shying away from leadership roles.

“We’re incredibly proud of her and know that she will use this global platform to inspire and uplift women around the world.”

