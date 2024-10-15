Miss Earth SA Jessica Nel set to compete on global platform in the Philippines

Miss Earth 2024 competition will take place at the Okada Manila in Parañaque, in the Philippines, next month.

The newly crowned Miss Earth South Africa, Jessica Nel, is preparing to represent South Africa at the Miss Earth 2024 competitions on 9 November.

Nel, who won her title on 5 October at the Sandton Convention Centre, will be travelling to the Philippines later this week.

Miss Earth South Africa aims to empower young women and promote environmental awareness, highlighting those passionate about sustainability, conservation, and making a positive impact in their communities.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nel expressed her excitement about representing South Africa on the global stage.

“It has been such a fulfilling and lifelong dream to wear this sash and represent South Africa on an international stage.

“I am thrilled about this incredible opportunity to bring my causes and initiatives to a global platform.”

Jessica Nel on her initiatives and causes

Nel said she is committed to two main causes: sustainability in the fashion industry and animal advocacy.

She has collaborated with Place A Pup Foundation, a non-profit organisation that rehomes abused and injured animals from rural areas.

The beauty queen has partnered with the organisation for three years, organising fundraising events and fostering animals in her own home.

“I have helped them host puppy yoga events, foster animals, and raise funds to cover medical bills,” she said.

Nel also founded a sustainable fashion brand, Petal & Posy, which encourages renting evening dresses instead of buying them.

“This helps people understand that it’s not necessary to buy a new dress for every event—you can rent one, which helps reduce the impact of fast fashion,” she explained.

