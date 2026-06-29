What to wear to the races: Saddle up as ‘country allure’ inspires Durban July

Country chic meets runway elegance at the 2026 Durban July.

The official theme for the 2026 Durban July, Country Allure, is already setting the stage for one of the most stylish race days yet. Blending rustic countryside romance with sophisticated high fashion, this year’s theme invites guests to embrace both pastoral charm and red carpet glamour.

For fashion lovers, the theme offers endless creative possibilities.

Whether inspired by equestrian heritage, luxurious country estates, or contemporary Western fashion, country allure encourages racegoers to interpret country style through a couture lens.

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Fashion experts say the key to mastering the theme is balance. Rather than arriving in a literal cowboy costume, guests should focus on translating countryside aesthetics into elevated, fashion-conscious looks worthy of Africa’s biggest horse racing event.

At the heart of the trend are rich earthy hues.

Shades of chocolate brown, olive green, burnt terracotta, deep burgundy and warm caramel are expected to dominate this year’s fashion landscape.

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These tones can be softened with elegant champagne, ivory and metallic gold accents to create a refined race-day ensemble.

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Texture will also play a starring role.

Luxurious fabrics such as silk, satin and velvet can be paired with countryside-inspired materials like suede, tweed and leather to create visual depth and sophistication.

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Designers predict that mixing contrasting textures will be one of the season’s defining styling techniques.

What ladies should wear

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Women looking to embody country allure can embrace flowing silhouettes, sculptural gowns and sophisticated tailoring. Maxi dresses with dramatic sleeves, corseted gowns, and elegant two-piece sets all fit seamlessly within the theme.

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Accessories will be crucial. Wide-brimmed hats, structured fascinators and fashion-forward headpieces inspired by equestrian style are expected to dominate the race-day runway. A chic cowboy-inspired hat can also work when styled in a polished and luxurious way.

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Belts are making a major comeback this season. Statement waist belts featuring metallic buckles can cinch dresses and create a flattering silhouette while subtly referencing country fashion.

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When it comes to footwear, comfort should be as important as style. Block heels, stylish wedges and embellished ankle boots offer glamour without sacrificing practicality. Since racegoers spend hours on their feet, comfortable shoes are essential for enjoying the day from start to finish.

What men should wear

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For men, country allure is all about refined country gentleman style. Tailored suits in earthy tones such as olive, tan, chocolate or navy will be particularly popular.

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Tweed blazers, waistcoats and linen suits can also add a sophisticated countryside touch.

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Men can elevate their looks with leather belts, pocket squares, silk scarves and statement hats. A modern interpretation of the cowboy hat can work exceptionally well when paired with sharp tailoring.

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Footwear presents another opportunity to embrace the theme.

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Polished leather boots, brogues and loafers remain timeless options, while fashion risk takers may experiment with sleek Western-inspired boots for added flair.

Must-have accessories

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Fashion insiders suggest investing in these key pieces: