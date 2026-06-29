What to expect at the Makubenjalo Durban July marquee

From gourmet dining and live entertainment to a luxury after-party, the Soweto lifestyle brand is promising an elevated race day experience.

Makubenjalo has unveiled what guests can expect from its luxury marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July as it returns this year in partnership with Martell and Omoda.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July takes place at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Saturday, 4 July, with the Makubenjalo marquee expected to be among the event’s sought-after hospitality destinations once again.

The establishment hosted its Durban July launch experience on Friday, 26 June, giving guests a preview of this year’s festivities.

Boom Shaka at Makubenjalo Durban July Experience launch on Friday, 26 June 2026. Picture: Supplied

Speaking at the event, Makubenjalo Durban July Experience director and organiser KG Bogatsu said the marquee, inspired by this year’s Country Allure theme, promises a premium hospitality experience blending heritage, style and modern luxury.

“We are known for good times. If you are going to be convoying with us on Friday, when we arrive in Durban, we will be at Zai, which is one of the most happening spots in Durban.

“Friday is all about the vibe. Then, at the marquee on Saturday, we’ve got big entertainment that you guys can enjoy. The legendary Boom Shaka will be there,” Bogatsu said.

Also on the line-up are Kabza De Small, Boohle, DJ Stokie, Uncool MC and DJ Sox, among others.

Mohale Motaung, Khosi Thwala, Nomvelo Makhanya and Simz Ngema at Makubenjalo Durban July Experience launch on Friday, 26 June 2026. Pictures: Supplied

Makubenjalo Durban July marquee

Bogatsu said guests can expect access to a fully staffed VIP marquee, gourmet three-course dining, an all-day Harvest Table, luxury seating and a complimentary bar tab until 4pm, alongside welcome drinks from Martell and GH Mumm.

The experience also includes VIP parking, exclusive security, private VIP facilities, a charging station and a cigar bar.

Makubenjalo Durban July marquee tickets range from R5 650 for a single general-access ticket to R45 000 for a VIP table for 10.

Ticket holders will also receive automatic entry to the official Njalos July after-party once the racing action concludes.

Bogatsu said the festivities will conclude on Monday with the Mogodu Monday event.