Where to find the exact makeup foundation for your skin tone in South Africa

South Africa's new and simple way to find your exact foundation shade.

It might sound ridiculous after all these years of wearing makeup daily, but finding the right foundation colour isn’t as easy as it’s made out to be; the process can be stressful and anxiety-driven, and it can leave you deciding not to wear makeup at all.

So when I was invited to try a new way to find the right skin shade, I went in slightly sceptical.

My skin finally got its own foundation, and the experience changed how I think about finding the right shade. Finally, a foundation that actually sees me.

Finding the right foundation has never been as simple as walking into a beauty store, picking a bottle, and hoping for the best.

For women with brown skin, the struggle can be even more frustrating. And for me, having a yellow undertone has often made the search particularly tricky because many foundations designed for brown skin lean heavily towards red or orange undertones.

So when I was invited to experience Denshé Beauty in Illovo, Johannesburg, I was intrigued.

Step 1: Skin gets measured

Foundation range in round texture shapes isolated on white background. Cosmetic product swatches.

This was not going to be a case of standing in front of a wall of foundation bottles and trying to decide whether I was shade 27, 28, or 29.

Denshé has completely changed that concept. Catering to all shades because it manufactures the foundation directly, any shade can be matched from the lightsed caucasian, asian to the darkest African shade, which in South Africa is not always accommodated at popular retail stores.

The beauty house has done away with the traditional shade range and instead creates a foundation specifically for each client through its Denshé Atelier experience. My skin gets measured.

Walking into the Atelier immediately felt different from the usual beauty counter experience.

There was no rushing and no feeling like I had to figure everything out myself. The consultants were warm, attentive, and genuinely interested in understanding my skin.

The experience begins with a conversation before the actual skin reading takes place.

My skin tone and undertone were scientifically measured across different areas, including my face, neck, and décolletage.

This was particularly fascinating because we often assume that our face is one uniform colour; it’s not.

Speaking to founder Denise Mulenga-Ottesen, who was present to assess that the process is done correctly and address concerns shared, the need for a foundation that fits your skin came about when she was getting married; she struggled to find the right shade for her wedding day. “We are pan-African and global by design,” says Mulenga-Ottesen. “A shelf stays where it is put. A system travels.”

Denise Mulenga-Ottesen, Picture: Supplied

Different parts of the skin can have slightly different tones, which explains why a foundation can look perfect on your hand but completely different once it reaches your face. The measurements are then used to establish a benchmark shade from Denshé’s Archive of Skin.

I was able to see and feel the benchmark foundation on my skin before my personalised formula was created.

And while the benchmark was close, the whole point was that “close” wasn’t good enough.

My yellow undertone finally gets its moment. This is where the experience really resonated with me. Having a yellow undertone can sometimes feel like being left out of the foundation conversation. Most darker foundations are based on an orange or red undertone internationally; that’s why it can be quite a struggle finding your shade with the bigger brands.

There are plenty of foundations marketed towards brown skin, but many tend to pull red, particularly once applied and blended.

That can leave the skin looking slightly orange or as though the foundation is sitting on top of it instead of becoming one with the skin. Denshé takes a different approach because it starts with the individual rather than a predetermined shade chart.

At the centre of the process is The Denshé Matchmaker, an in-house customisation system that dispenses pigments with precision to create one foundation for one person.

Step 2: It’s scientific: The result is my own signature skin foundation

Final product is personalised foundation. Picture: Supplied

There is something quite special about knowing that the bottle in your hand was not sitting on a shelf waiting for someone to buy it.

At the heart of the Atelier is The Denshé Matchmaker, the proprietary system engineered by the brand that makes the entire experience possible.

Here, pigment science meets precision engineering. Developed internally with co-founder Frederik Ottesen, a mechanical engineer and professional toolmaker, it’s a five-channel dispensing system capable of measuring and releasing pigment to within a hundredth of a gram. Each guest’s unique reading is processed through this system, resulting in a bespoke foundation crafted for a single individual.

It was made for me. It felt more like a beauty fitting, without the change room. The entire process reminded me of having something tailored.

Instead of being asked to fit myself into what already exists, the product was created around me.

Picture: iStock

The consultants also made the experience feel wonderfully personal. Every client is treated with care and attention, and there is no sense of being hurried through the process. That made the appointment feel less like shopping and more like an indulgent beauty ritual.

Denshé’s Signature Skin Foundation has a soft matte finish with natural radiance. It is lightweight, breathable, and buildable from medium to full coverage, with SPF 10. But it also accommodates all shades from brown to pink.

The foundation is made in Italy, while the concept is firmly rooted in Africa.

Step 3: A new way of thinking about foundation

What I loved most about the Denshé experience was the philosophy behind it.

For years, we have been taught that finding foundation means finding the closest possible shade. Denshé asks a different question.

What if you did not have to settle for close? What if your foundation could be made specifically for your skin?

For anyone who has struggled with undertones, especially those whose skin falls between conventional foundation shades, this feels like a refreshing shift.

The Denshé Atelier is at 204 Oxford Road, Illovo, Johannesburg, where clients can book a complimentary Shade Consultation.

For me, the biggest takeaway was simple: my skin did not need to change to fit the foundation. The foundation finally changed to fit my skin.