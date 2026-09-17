Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane steps up to talk about men’s health and obesity

Nyakane tackles men's health.

Trevor Nyakane has teamed up with Bafana Bafana stars Grant Kekana and Reyaad Pieterse for Novo Nordisk’s Living Lighter campaign. The goal is to encourage South African men to talk more openly about weight and health.

The focus is on the stigma around obesity and the importance of managing health beyond the field of play.

For the Bushbuckridge-born Nyakane, the message is particularly relevant. Rugby props are traditionally expected to have large, powerful builds, but the campaign highlights the importance of looking after long-term health regardless of body size.

“There’s life after rugby. It’s knowing that, as soon as I’m done, I can live longer for my daughter and my wife, as a healthier person,” Nyakane says.

South Africa’s obesity numbers

Obesity remains a major public health issue in South Africa. The latest national Food and Nutrition Security Survey found that 32.1% of adults were living with obesity, including 41.3% of women and 15.3% of men. Almost half of adults were either overweight or obese.

The longer term trend is also striking. Adult obesity rose from 20.3% in 1998 to 28% in 2017. In that 2017 data, obesity affected 42.6% of women compared with 12.1% of men.

The HSRC also found that 69% of adults living with obesity were in food insecure households, underlining the relationship between weight, poverty and access to nutritious food.

Why men are part of the conversation

Living Lighter uses the three sportsmen to open a conversation that men can often avoid, particularly around weight, tiredness and regular health checks.

Kekana has spoken about feeling heavy and tired, while Pieterse has also shared his experience of making healthier choices. Dietitian Reabetjoe “Rea” Mokoko, known as The Cooking Dietitian, is also involved, offering practical guidance around nutrition and everyday habits.

The message goes beyond rugby for Nyakane.

“We men don’t like doing all these checks, but it is very important,” he says. “It’s all about a healthier me.”