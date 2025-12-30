Dressing with purpose at work is back in 2026

Online meetings in sweats are relegated to lockdown memories as a growing trend sees workwear smarten up in 2026.

Somewhere between the sweats-and-socks years of lockdown at home and the hybrid work situations we have with employers today, workwear has started heading back to something a little more formal. It’s about looking smart, intentional and saying you’ve arrived to do the job without a stiff upper lip.

Norman Drieselmann, chief executive of Edgars, said women are looking for clothing that carries both comfort and authority.

“Women want ease, but they also want authority,” he said. “Soft power tailoring is leading the way for 2026. Relaxed suits, wide leg trousers, rounded shoulder blazers and monochrome outfits. It is polished without being rigid.”

Bridging the gap between formal and casual workwear. Picture: Supplied

Women’s workwear is about cleaner lines and more confident styling, he said. Like Goldilocks, there’s nothing overly loud, nothing messy, but noticeably more expressive. It’s just right. “Structured silhouettes remain important, but lace, sheer elements and softer finishes are adding femininity without undermining professionalism. It is a balanced approach.”

Warm neutrals such as caramel, oat, stone and soft grey are staples for 2026. Jewel tones are returning with a more sophisticated presence. “Emerald, garnet and sapphire are the standout tones,” he said. “They bring depth and look good both in person and on camera. Monochrome continues to do well because it instantly looks assembled.”

Prints remain somewhat restrained. “Micro geometrics, pinstripes, tonal florals and textured fabrics. Nothing overwhelming,” Drieselmann said. “The emphasis is on clear, intentional design.”

Elevated casual wear goes to work. Picture Hein Kaiser

The lines between formal and casual dressing are lane-merging, though not at Gen Z speed.

“Elevated relaxed wear is taking centre stage,” he said. “Clothes that feel easy to wear but appear polished thanks to tailoring and good fabric. Formal dressing is still part of the picture, but it is less rigid than before.”

Beyond the look, choices in fabric are becoming a deciding factor for women who expect clothing to get them through long days without losing shape. Drape, structure and durability are top priorities.

“Polyester and viscose blend suiting is the standout,” Drieselmann said. “It is durable, breathable and has an elegant finish. Clean tailoring, hybrid waistbands, neat seams and subtle pleats are all essential. If you are wearing something from morning into the evening, it must hold up.”

Versatility is as important.

“Suiting that works both formally and casually, separates that mix well and fabrics that stay neat throughout the day. Layering is important because one outfit often needs to do several jobs.”

Suiting with clean lines. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Outfits have several jobs

Men are also on the smartening up trajectory. “Men are also moving toward smarter clothing again,” Drieselmann said. “Not full suits, but a very styled smart casual look. Fine gauge knits and smart trousers are performing extremely well.

“The overall feel is cleaner and more refined. Like women’s wear, men want their clothing to show that they are serious about their work,” he said. “Moving away from the work from home aesthetic. It is about looking prepared.”

Men are still drawn to fitted office wear. Picture: Supplied

Slim fits remain the dominant choice, although some fashion forward men are experimenting with wider trousers, he said.

“It creates a sharp, business-ready outline. Lightweight fabrics with good drape matter, and textured knits add a layer of interest. Neutral colours help extend the life of a wardrobe. Utility-inspired pieces are also coming through. Clothing that lasts, clothing that can handle a full day.”

Elasticated waistbands will also appear more often in men’s trousers, built into formal designs that still look neat.

“We are seeing people valuing face-to-face interaction again,” Drieselmann said. “With that comes a desire to present themselves well. Versatility and durability are becoming more important because a single outfit often needs to take someone through several parts of the day.”

