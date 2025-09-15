Recipes

Recipe of the day: Tangy avocado 3-bean salad

By Thami Kwazi

15 September 2025

Kick off your week with a delicious and nutritious meat-free Monday meal by enjoying this tangy avocado three-bean salad.

Bursting with vibrant flavours and wholesome ingredients, this refreshing dish combines protein-packed beans with creamy avocado and zesty dressing.

Perfect as a light lunch or a side for dinner, it’s an easy way to embrace healthier eating without sacrificing taste.

Serves: Six

Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 60ml (¼ cup) avocado or olive oil
  • 45ml (3 tbsp) chutney
  • Salt and pepper

For the salad:

  • 400g tin three-bean mix, drained and rinsed
  • 400g tin  butter beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • Handful of fine green beans, blanched
  • 1½ avocados, sliced
  • Handful of parsley and/or mint, chopped

Method:

Just before serving, toss through the onion, green beans, avocado and parsley/mint. Season with salt and pepper.

For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

For the salad, combine the three-bean mix and butter beans. Toss through the dressing. Allow to stand for at least 1 hour to marinate.

Supplied by: Avocado.co.za

