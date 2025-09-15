Recipe of the day: Tangy avocado 3-bean salad

Kick off your week with a delicious and nutritious meat-free Monday meal by enjoying this tangy avocado three-bean salad.

Bursting with vibrant flavours and wholesome ingredients, this refreshing dish combines protein-packed beans with creamy avocado and zesty dressing.

Perfect as a light lunch or a side for dinner, it’s an easy way to embrace healthier eating without sacrificing taste.

Serves: Six

Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dressing:

1 garlic clove, crushed

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

60ml (¼ cup) avocado or olive oil

45ml (3 tbsp) chutney

Salt and pepper

For the salad:

400g tin three-bean mix, drained and rinsed

400g tin butter beans, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, thinly sliced

Handful of fine green beans, blanched

1½ avocados, sliced

Handful of parsley and/or mint, chopped

Method:

Just before serving, toss through the onion, green beans, avocado and parsley/mint. Season with salt and pepper.

For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

For the salad, combine the three-bean mix and butter beans. Toss through the dressing. Allow to stand for at least 1 hour to marinate.

Supplied by: Avocado.co.za