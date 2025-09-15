Recipe of the day: Tangy avocado 3-bean salad

Kick off your week with a delicious and nutritious meat-free Monday meal by enjoying this tangy avocado three-bean salad.
Bursting with vibrant flavours and wholesome ingredients, this refreshing dish combines protein-packed beans with creamy avocado and zesty dressing.
Perfect as a light lunch or a side for dinner, it’s an easy way to embrace healthier eating without sacrificing taste.
Serves: Six
Preparation time: 25 minutes + marinating
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
For the dressing:
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 60ml (¼ cup) avocado or olive oil
- 45ml (3 tbsp) chutney
- Salt and pepper
For the salad:
- 400g tin three-bean mix, drained and rinsed
- 400g tin butter beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- Handful of fine green beans, blanched
- 1½ avocados, sliced
- Handful of parsley and/or mint, chopped
Method:
Just before serving, toss through the onion, green beans, avocado and parsley/mint. Season with salt and pepper.
For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.
For the salad, combine the three-bean mix and butter beans. Toss through the dressing. Allow to stand for at least 1 hour to marinate.
Supplied by: Avocado.co.za
