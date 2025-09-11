Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Easy to make pesto and veggie pizza

Looking for a delicious and easy meal idea? Look no further than homemade pesto and veggie pizza!

This recipe combines the vibrant flavours of fresh ingredients with the aromatic goodness of pesto, creating a mouthwatering dish that’s perfect for any occasion.

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or enjoying a cozy night in, this simple, customisable pizza will impress everyone at the table while satisfying your taste buds.

Let’s get cooking!

Ingredients

250g ball of pizza dough

¼ cup basil pesto

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

¼ courgette, thinly sliced

¼ red capsicum, thinly sliced

½ cup feta, crumbled

Rocket

Olive oil, salt and pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C. Roll out the dough and place it on a baking tray or pizza stone.

Spread pesto as the base sauce, and top with courgette slices, cherry tomatoes and capsicum slices. Sprinkle the crumbled feta over the top, then drizzle it lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 12–15 minutes until golden and bubbly. Top with fresh rocket just before serving.

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge

