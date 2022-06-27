Quick dinner solution: The All-In-One Cooker can prepare a bredie, curry and samp in 30 minutes!

Xanet Scheepers

Most of South Africa returned to the office last year already and the few lucky ones who still work from home might also be heading back to ‘civilization’ soon now that all Covid-19 regulations have been scrapped.

The return to the office also signals the beginning of long hours on the road, frantically rushing home to prepare some form of a healthy meal in the least amount of time.

Because, let’s face it, after a long day at the office, and navigating peak hour traffic, no one has the energy to put together a Jamie-Oliver- worthy family meal. And while takeaways are a convenient solution, it’s neither a healthy nor nutritious one.

A convenient solution for healthy meals in a jiffy

I have been reviewing the Philips All-in-One Cooker for about a week now, and I cannot even begin to imagine how I survived without it before.

I was introduced to this nifty new appliance during a celebrity cook-off with Zola Nene, who facilitated the event. Jenny Morris, Zanele van Zyl and Dr Harri from Masterchef South Africa had to wow guests with their delicious recipes.

The chefs each had to prepare a meal using the All-In-One-Cooker in 30 minutes. For that short amount of time, I expected some really basic recipes, but they blew our taste buds out of this world with their delicious, healthy creations.

Celebrity chef and radio personality, Jenny Morris, aptly known as “The Giggling Gourmet”, had guests in fits of giggles throughout her demonstration.

Jenny prepared a Mediterranean chicken bredie using the Philips All-In-One Cooker. “This appliance ticks all the boxes for me. I love the pressure, it allows me to make those meals in a jiffy that usually take forever to cook,” said the TV chef.

Jenny Morris / Picture: Supplied

Cook book author and culinary media personality Zanele van Zyl wowed guests with her Ostrich stew served with creamy samp, prepared in only 30 minutes. We all know how long it takes to prepare samp, but with the All-In-One Cooker, it will be ready in 30 minutes. The trick with this recipe, said Zanele, is to soak your samp overnight using the simmering option of the All-In-One Cooker.

Zanele van Zyl / Picture Tracy Lee Stark

Master Chef South Africa 2022 finalist Dr Harri prepared a Dahl and chick pea curry. The dentist says working 8 to 5 makes it difficult for him to recreate his childhood favourites, which is why he loves the All-In-One Cooker.

Dr Harri with one of the guests assisting him / Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Philips NutriU app, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store features more than 2,000 recipes for the All-In-One Cooker and Air Fryer, with step-by-step instructions on which functions to use for the recipe.

Trust me, you will want to follow a couple of these recipes first to get the hang of how your appliance works before going rogue and trying a recipe you found on Google like I did. Knowing what to do and which setting to use will make your cooking experience much more enjoyable.

Once you have the hang of how it works, explore! I made the most delicious pulled Moroccan lamb recipe last night using the All-In-One Cooker. Thanks to this modern pressure cooker, my husband now thinks I am a culinary goddess.