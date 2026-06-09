Recipe of the day: Belly-warming Mexican avocado burrito soup

Spice up your week with this avo Mexican burrito soup, loaded with smoky chicken, crispy tortilla strips, fresh lime and plenty of creamy avocado. One bowl = pure comfort.

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on, and South Africa faces Mexico once again in the opening match. It almost feels like 2010 all over again.

Whether you’re hosting a watch party or cheering from the couch, it’s time to upgrade your match-day eats. Swap the usual greasy snacks for something fresher and more satisfying, South African avocados.

Creamy, packed with good fats and fibre, and at peak season right now, they’re the perfect way to keep fans happy from kick-off to the final whistle.

And when the match excitement calls for something warm and hearty, this Avo Mexican burrito soup delivers. Topped with generous slices of fresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips, zesty lime and coriander, it’s a delicious way to carry those Mexican-inspired flavours into the evening. Prepare it tonight and give it a taste test.





Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Creamy avocado meets bold Mexican flavours in this hearty, soul-warming soup. Tender spiced chicken, smoky paprika and cumin, zesty lime, crispy tortilla strips, and generous chunks of South African avocado make every spoonful a fiesta! Ready in just 45 minutes and perfect for weeknights. Picture: South African Avocado Growers’ Association

Ingredients:

Avocado or olive oil for cooking

2 small wraps, cut into 1 cm strips

2 chicken breasts, cubed

5 ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

5 ml (1 tsp) ground cumin

Salt and pepper

1 onion, chopped

½ yellow pepper, diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

410 g tin Mexican-style chopped tomatoes

750 ml (3 cups) chicken stock

2 limes, cheeks cut off

1 avocado, sliced and/or diced

Handful coriander

1 red chilli, thinly sliced (optional)

Method:

Heat a splash of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat and fry the wrap strips in batches for about 2 minutes, turning, until golden and crisp. Drain on a paper towel. Combine the chicken, paprika and cumin. Add another splash of oil to the same pan and fry for about 5 minutes or until golden. Season with salt and pepper. Remove and set aside. To the same pan, add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until golden. Add peppers and garlic and fry for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and stock, bring to a boil. Return the chicken and cook for 8 minutes. Add a squeeze of lime juice (from the centres, not the cheeks) and season with salt and pepper.

Serve topped with avocado, remaining lime cheeks, crispy wrap strips, coriander and chilli (optional).

Recipe of the day: Belly-warming Mexican avocado burrito soup Creamy avocado meets bold Mexican flavours in this hearty, soul-warming soup. Tender spiced chicken, smoky paprika and cumin, zesty lime, crispy tortilla strips, and generous chunks of South African avocado make every spoonful a fiesta. Author: South African Avocado Growers’ Association (Saaga) Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Avocado or olive oil for cooking

2 small wraps, cut into 1 cm strips

2 chicken breasts, cubed

5 ml (1 tsp) smoked paprika

5 ml (1 tsp) ground cumin

Salt and pepper

1 onion, chopped

½ yellow pepper, diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

410 g tin Mexican style chopped tomatoes

750 ml (3 cups) chicken stock

2 limes, cheeks cut off

1 avocado, sliced and/or diced

Handful coriander

1 red chilli, thinly sliced (optional) Instructions Heat a splash of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat and fry the wrap strips in batches for about 2 minutes, turning, until golden and crisp. Drain on a paper towel. Combine the chicken, paprika and cumin. Add another splash of oil to the same pan and fry for about 5 minutes or until golden. Season with salt and pepper. Remove and set aside. To the same pan, add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes or until golden. Add peppers and garlic and fry for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Add tomatoes and stock, bring to a boil. Return the chicken to the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Add a squeeze of lime juice (from the centres, not the cheeks) and season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with avocado, remaining lime cheeks, crispy wrap strips, coriander and chilli (optional).

Recipe by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA).