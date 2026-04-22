A ‘who’s who’ of industry heavyweights: Acclaimed chefs nominated for 2026 restaurant awards

The South Africa Restaurant Awards (SARA) has officially revealed its 2026 nominees, celebrating the country's top culinary talent and dining destinations.

The South Africa Restaurant Awards (SARA) has officially unveiled its 2026 nominees, marking a significant milestone for the country’s culinary elite as they prepare to gather at Hotel Sky, Sandton, on 25 May 2026.

The third annual ceremony arrives at a time of immense growth for the local hospitality sector.

This year’s shortlist for Best Chef is a “who’s who” of industry heavyweights whose work has collectively put South African cuisine on the global map.

Culinary trailblazers

The ceremony will likely take no less than three hours as there are 34 categories in total. They are divided into several key areas of the industry including top individual honours (5 categories), regional excellence (9 categories, covering all South Africa’s provinces), specialised dining and concepts (12 categories), media and experience (8 categories).

The 2026 Best Chef category features culinary talents who have redefined the dining experience through innovation, sustainable practices, and cultural storytelling. They are:

Peter Tempelhoff: A titan of the industry and the mastermind behind FYN, which has consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. He holds the distinction of being the first South African chef to win three knives at the Best Chef Awards.

Lorna Maseko: A former professional ballet dancer turned award-winning TV personality and entrepreneur. Recently appointed as the executive chef for South African Airways, she serves as a global ambassador for African culinary culture.

Luke Dale-Roberts: Synonymous with innovation, his legendary status was cemented by The Test Kitchen, which previously earned the title of Best Restaurant in Africa. He continues to influence the scene through establishments like The Pot Luck Club.

James Gaag: As the executive chef of La Colombe, Gaag has led the restaurant to numerous accolades, including being named the Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Africa by TripAdvisor.

Wandile Mabaso: A revolutionist of modern African food, Mabaso blends high-level French techniques, honed under icons like Alain Ducasse, with local influences at his Bryanston bastion, Les Créatifs.

Moses Moloi: The 2024 Best Chef in South Africa winner and co-owner of GIGI Restaurant, Moloi is celebrated for his contemporary South African flair and previously earned two EatOut stars during his time at Zioux.

The 3rd annual South Africa Restaurant Awards are taking place on the 25th of May 2026, at Hotel Sky, Sandton. Chef Moses Moloi (pictured) attended the second annual ceremony. Picture: Supplied.

Ryan Cole: The head chef and co-owner of Salsify at the Roundhouse, Cole is known for his deep connection to South Africa’s nature and foraged produce.

Callan Austin: A leader in conscious gastronomy, Austin is the co-founder of DUSK in Stellenbosch, where he focuses on sustainable, fermentation-driven and immersive tasting experiences.

A night of excellence

The awards, supported by the global World Restaurant Awards Group and official coffee partner L’OR Espresso, will highlight excellence across diverse categories.

The public can play a vital role in the results, with all categories open for voting on the official South Africa Restaurant Awards website until 20 May 2026. For those unable to attend the Sandton gala, the event will be broadcast nationwide on the streaming platform VooVix TV.