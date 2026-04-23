Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

23 April 2026

05:13 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad is a heartwarming dish that captures the essence of home-cooked comfort.

Recipe of the day: Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad

Picture: supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

This flavourful curry, simmered with tender beef and aromatic spices, brings together a medley of tastes and traditions passed down through generations.

Served with fluffy rice and a refreshing carrot salad, this meal offers a harmonious balance of rich, savoury flavours and crisp, tangy accents, making it perfect for family gatherings or a nourishing weeknight dinner.

Ready: 30 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons sunflower oil
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 star anise
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 large onion, grated or chopped
  • 1 tablespoon curry leaves
  • 2 tablespoons ginger paste
  • 2 tablespoons garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 2 tablespoons mother-in-law masala
  • 2 green chillies, sliced
  • 1kg stewing beef
  • 3 tomatoes, grated
  • 3 medium tomatoes cut into quarters
  • Handful of coriander, chopped
  • Thai rice, to serve
  • Carrot salad:
  • 2 carrots grated
  • 3 tablespoons water, sugar, and vinegar
  • ¼ cup raisins
  • 1 chopped chilli

Method

Step 1:
For the carrot salad, place the water, sugar, and vinegar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat, then allow to cool completely before pouring over the carrots. Place in the fridge until time to serve, then mix in the raisins and chopped chillies.

Step 2:
To make the curry, heat the sunflower oil to medium heat, then add all your whole spices. Follow with the onions and curry leaves, and cook until slightly fragrant before adding the ginger and garlic pastes

Step 3:
Cook until browned, then add turmeric, mother-in-law spice, and the green chillies. Add the beef and tomatoes 3 minutes apart, then let everything cook covered for 45 minutes.

Step 4:
Place the potatoes into the curry and cook for the last 15 minutes. Switch off the heat, sprinkle the coriander, and let it sit until time to serve. Serve hot with the Thai rice and carrot salad.

  • Recipe supplied by Excella
Print

Recipe of the day: Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad

Recipe of the day: Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad

Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad is a heartwarming dish that captures the essence of home-cooked comfort.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

3 tablespoons Excella Sunflower oil
2 cinnamon sticks
2 star anise
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 large onion, grated or chopped
1 tablespoon curry leaves
2 tablespoons ginger paste
2 tablespoons garlic paste
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 tablespoons mother-in-law masala
2 green chillies, sliced
1 kg stewing beef
3 tomatoes, grated
3 medium tomatoes cut into quarters
Handful of coriander, chopped
Excella Thai rice, to serve
Carrot salad:
2 carrots grated
3 tablespoons water, sugar, and vinegar
¼ cup raisins
1 chopped chilli

Instructions

Step 1:
For the carrot salad, place the water, sugar, and vinegar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat, then allow to cool completely before pouring over the carrots. Place in the fridge until time to serve, then mix in the raisins and chopped chillies.

Step 2:
To make the curry, heat the Excella Sunflower oil to medium heat, then add all your whole spices. Follow with the onions and curry leaves, and cook until slightly fragrant before adding the ginger and garlic pastes

Step 3:
Cook until browned, then add turmeric, mother-in-law spice, and the green chillies. Add the beef and tomatoes 3 min apart, then let everything cook covered for 45 min.

 

Step 4:
Place the potatoes into the curry and cook for the last 15 min. Switch off the heat, sprinkle the coriander, and let it sit until time to serve. Serve hot with the Excella Thai rice and carrot salad.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News JUST IN: Ramaphosa suspends SA police commissioner Fannie Masemola
News Manyi says Ingonyama Trust not ‘political independence’ but Orania argues the similarities
Politics ‘It’s insulting’: SACP pleads poverty amid rumours it’s funded by Russia or China
News TMPD’s Phiri denies unlawfully allocating security sites to Gubis85 Solutions
South Africa SAA bailout looms as governance crisis deepens

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News