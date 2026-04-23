Recipe of the day: Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad

Mother-in-law beef curry with rice and carrot salad is a heartwarming dish that captures the essence of home-cooked comfort.

This flavourful curry, simmered with tender beef and aromatic spices, brings together a medley of tastes and traditions passed down through generations.

Served with fluffy rice and a refreshing carrot salad, this meal offers a harmonious balance of rich, savoury flavours and crisp, tangy accents, making it perfect for family gatherings or a nourishing weeknight dinner.

Ready: 30 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

3 tablespoons sunflower oil

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 large onion, grated or chopped

1 tablespoon curry leaves

2 tablespoons ginger paste

2 tablespoons garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 tablespoons mother-in-law masala

2 green chillies, sliced

1kg stewing beef

3 tomatoes, grated

3 medium tomatoes cut into quarters

Handful of coriander, chopped

Thai rice, to serve

Carrot salad:

2 carrots grated

3 tablespoons water, sugar, and vinegar

¼ cup raisins

1 chopped chilli

Method

Step 1:

For the carrot salad, place the water, sugar, and vinegar in a small saucepan and bring to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat, then allow to cool completely before pouring over the carrots. Place in the fridge until time to serve, then mix in the raisins and chopped chillies.

Step 2:

To make the curry, heat the sunflower oil to medium heat, then add all your whole spices. Follow with the onions and curry leaves, and cook until slightly fragrant before adding the ginger and garlic pastes

Step 3:

Cook until browned, then add turmeric, mother-in-law spice, and the green chillies. Add the beef and tomatoes 3 minutes apart, then let everything cook covered for 45 minutes.

Step 4:

Place the potatoes into the curry and cook for the last 15 minutes. Switch off the heat, sprinkle the coriander, and let it sit until time to serve. Serve hot with the Thai rice and carrot salad.

Recipe supplied by Excella