Bubbles and braai: expert champagne pairings for South African staples

Discover how iconic champagnes, guided by Cellar Master Benoît Gouez, perfectly complement a classic South African braai.

The braai has long been a cherished social ritual featuring a range of succulent meats paired with colourful and uniquely South African sides.

While beer has become the unspoken, official beverage pairing of choice, champagne offers a sophisticated upgrade that cuts through richness, enhances flavours, and adds festive bubbles.

Benoît Gouez, cellar master at Moët & Chandon since 2005, spoke to The Citizen about champagne’s versatility and seasonal appeal as a braai beverage pairing after discovering our version of the traditional barbecue during visits to Cape Town.

Born in Brittany, the epicurean cellar master spoke gleefully about how hewas shaped by global experiences, and this comes across in his perspective, which brings a blend of technical expertise and sensitivity to winemaking. At his core, Gouez views champagne as the ultimate social wine.

Champagne with braai foods? It just works

Champagne’s high acidity, fine bubbles and balanced structure make it exceptionally food-friendly.

It refreshes the palate when dining on smoky, charred meats and stands up to spices and fats common in braai cuisine. Gouez is a stickler for following seasons. In his experience, lighter, vibrant styles for warmer months and deeper, more mature expressions for cooler gatherings is the way to go.

Key principles from Gouez (drawn from his discussions on style and enjoyment):

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage. Picture: Supplied.

Rosé champagnes deliver fruitiness, vibrancy, and liveliness – ideal for summer braais with fresh or grilled fare.

Vintages provide complexity, maturity, depth and warmth – suiting heartier winter or evening braais.

Non-vintage Brut styles, like the flagship Brut Impérial, offer consistency and balance across a range of dishes.

Recommended pairings for braai staples

Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial with boerewors and steaks

The house’s signature non-vintage Brut (a harmonious blend dominated by Pinot Noir for structure) pairs beautifully with grilled sausages and red meats. Its freshness counters the richness and coriander spices of boerewors, while bubbles cleanse the palate from smoky char. Gouez highlights how controlled Pinot Noir power provides roundness in such blends.

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial with sosaties, chicken and lamb chops

This vibrant rosé, created with Meunier alongside Pinot Noir for colour and flavour intensity without heavy tannins, shines with spiced skewers (sosaties), peri-peri chicken, or lamb. Gouez explains the use of Meunier (a Pinot Noir mutation lacking tannins) and thermo-vinification for an intense yet approachable style that sits between light and gastronomic rosés.

Its fruity, lively profile complements summer braai favourites like grilled seafood (if on offer) or vegetable braaibroodjies. Gouez advises enjoying rosé with fresh seafood, tartars, and salads – easily adapted to braai sides like chakalaka.

Benoît Gouez, cellar master at Moët & Chandon since 2005. Picture: Supplied.

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage with premium cuts and braaibroodjies

For special braais featuring aged steaks or lamb, reach for a vintage. It is recommended to try a varietal with a minimum of six to seven years’ ageing for complexity. These wines deliver depth and maturity that match richer, charred meats and cheesy toasted braaibroodjies.

Lighter options for sides: pap, salads and chakalaka

Brut styles or Blanc de Blancs (Chardonnay-focused) refresh against creamy pap, tangy chakalaka, or potato salad. The acidity balances spice and creaminess without overpowering.

Serving tips for the ultimate braai experience: