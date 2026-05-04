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Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday peach and mango electrolyte smoothie bowl

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

4 May 2026

04:10 pm

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A healthy smoothie bowl, quick and easy to make.

Picture supplied

Picture: Supplied

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A vibrant, tropical smoothie bowl made with frozen peaches and mango, creamy Greek yoghurt, and REVIVE Peach electrolytes for a refreshing, functional twist.

Finished with fresh fruit and toasted nuts or coconut for texture.

Makes: Two large bowls

Ingredients

Smoothie Base:

  • 1 sachet REVIVE Peach Electrolytes
  • 1⁄4 cup water
  • 11⁄2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 11⁄2 cups frozen peach slices
  • 2 cups frozen mango chunks
  • Fresh lime juice, to taste (about 1-2 teaspoons)

Toppings:

  • Fresh peach slices
  • Fresh mango, chopped
  • Toasted coconut flakes or toasted almonds
  • Other nuts or seeds, as desired

Method

1. In a small bowl, combine the Revive Peach with the water. Stir well until fully dissolved.

2. Add the Greek yoghurt to a high-speed blender. Top with the frozen peach and mango.

3. Pour over the dissolved electrolyte mixture and add a squeeze of fresh lime juice

4. Blend until completely smooth and thick, scraping down the sides as needed. The texture should be creamy and spoonable.

5. Divide evenly between two bowls. Top with freshly sliced peaches, chopped mango, and toasted coconut flakes or almonds. Finish with additional nuts or seeds as desired.

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6. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by: www.getrevive.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday peach and mango electrolyte smoothie bowl

Picture supplied

A vibrant, tropical smoothie bowl made with frozen peaches and mango, creamy Greek yoghurt, and REVIVE Peach electrolytes for a refreshing, functional twist.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Smoothie Base:

  • 1 sachet REVIVE Peach Electrolytes
  • 1⁄4 cup water
  • 11⁄2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 11⁄2 cups frozen peach slices
  • 2 cups frozen mango chunks
  • Fresh lime juice, to taste (about 1–2 teaspoons)

Toppings:

Instructions

 

1. In a small bowl, combine the Revive Peach with the water. Stir well until fully dissolved.

2. Add the Greek yoghurt to a high-speed blender. Top with the frozen peach and mango.

3. Pour over the dissolved electrolyte mixture and add a squeeze of fresh lime juice

4. Blend until completely smooth and thick, scraping down the sides as needed. The texture should be creamy and spoonable.

5. Divide evenly between two bowls. Top with freshly

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