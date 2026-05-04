Recipe of the day: Meat-free Monday peach and mango electrolyte smoothie bowl

A healthy smoothie bowl, quick and easy to make.

A vibrant, tropical smoothie bowl made with frozen peaches and mango, creamy Greek yoghurt, and REVIVE Peach electrolytes for a refreshing, functional twist.

Finished with fresh fruit and toasted nuts or coconut for texture.

Makes: Two large bowls

Ingredients

Smoothie Base:

1 sachet REVIVE Peach Electrolytes

1⁄4 cup water

11⁄2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt

11⁄2 cups frozen peach slices

2 cups frozen mango chunks

Fresh lime juice, to taste (about 1-2 teaspoons)

Toppings:

Fresh peach slices

Fresh mango, chopped

Toasted coconut flakes or toasted almonds

Other nuts or seeds, as desired

Method

1. In a small bowl, combine the Revive Peach with the water. Stir well until fully dissolved.

2. Add the Greek yoghurt to a high-speed blender. Top with the frozen peach and mango.

3. Pour over the dissolved electrolyte mixture and add a squeeze of fresh lime juice

4. Blend until completely smooth and thick, scraping down the sides as needed. The texture should be creamy and spoonable.

5. Divide evenly between two bowls. Top with freshly sliced peaches, chopped mango, and toasted coconut flakes or almonds. Finish with additional nuts or seeds as desired.

6. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by: www.getrevive.co.za