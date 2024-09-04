From Benoni to global culinary success: The journey of Chef Matt Labuschagne

Chef Matt Labuschagne plans to have his own establishment one day. Picture: Supplied

Chef Matt Labuschagne credits his passion for cooking to his father whose love for preparing meals during family gatherings and camping trips ignited Matt’s culinary aspirations.

The 23-year-old chef’s culinary journey began in 2019 when he enrolled at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Boksburg campus, where he pursued the Advanced Professional Chef Programme.

“My dad loves cooking and was always the one preparing the meals on our family camping trips and at home. I remember one time he made a potjie in the middle of the desert in Namibia.

“Although it always looked quite relaxing for him to cook, I can see now how rewarding it was for him to feed us a delicious meal,” Chef Matt shared.

Aspen, Colorado

Just a year into his studies, Chef Matt said he got an opportunity to work in Aspen, Colorado, at the renowned 5-star luxury hotel, The Little Nell.

Reflecting on this transformative experience, he said it was one of the best things to happen to him.

“My first industry placement was one of the best things to happen to me. I worked on the grill section in a crazy kitchen the size of a shoebox, cooking for 600 to 800 people a day.

“In the beginning, I was so anxious about the impending lunch service that I could feel my heart thumping loudly in my chest as I made my way to work, already picturing the line of people around the block wanting to eat at the restaurant.

“But I knew that if I didn’t do a good job, I would get reassigned to banqueting and have to brunoise (finely dice) shallots for the rest of the day.”

Chef Matt in the kitchen. Picture: Supplied

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Chef Matt to return to South Africa. However, as soon as restrictions were lifted, the hotel called him back.

“I went back to The Little Nell and this time worked all the stations. They gave me a promotion and wanted me to stay, but I had to get back to Benoni because I still had two more years of culinary school, and my US visa was about to expire,” he said.

Chef Matt’s new horizons in Dubai

Upon his return in, Chef Matt completed his studies at Capsicum’s Pretoria campus.

He gained further experience working at a bakery in Germiston and later at the acclaimed Embarc restaurant in Parkhurst.

His growing reputation in the culinary world led to an unexpected opportunity—an offer via LinkedIn to work at a restaurant within Dubai’s first Dorchester Collection hotel, The Lana.

His current role involves managing the pasta station, preparing intricate dishes like the ratatouille tart, and overseeing the production and service for both lunch and dinner.

Chef Matt Labuschagne in Dubai. Picture: Supplied

When not in the kitchen, Labuschagne said he enjoys spending his days off at the beach or exploring Dubai with his girlfriend.

“I work five or six days a week, and on my days off, I like to go to the beach or head out with Gabriela to Alserkal Avenue, which is in the centre of Dubai and comprises around 40 warehouses converted into galleries, dance studios, artisanal cafés, and more.”

Looking ahead, Labuschagne envisions himself working as a sous chef or owning an establishment.

“I’d like to be working as a sous chef in a Michelin-starred restaurant. Or maybe I’ll become an entrepreneur and open my own place,” he said.

