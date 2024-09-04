Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

4 Sep 2024

10:55 am

Recipe of the day: Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas

Have an ultimate feast with this easy-to-make mouthwatering platter.

Vegetable platter ideas

Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas, garlic mayonnaise and basil pesto pot bread. Picture: Supplied

This flame-grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas, garlic mayonnaise, and basil pesto pot bread is the ultimate feast.

Packed with fresh, vibrant flavours, this dish combines the smoky goodness of flame-grilled vegetables, the savoury richness of lamb koftas, and the herbaceous delight of freshly baked pesto pot bread.

Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas

Ingredients

Herb pesto & pot bread

  • 250ml of grated parmesan
  • 200g of toasted pine nuts or any nuts of your choice
  • Handful of fresh soft green herbs like Italian Parsley and chives
  • Squeeze of lemon juice
  • 150ml of basil favoured olive oil

Pot bread

  • 1kg of Eureka Easy Home Mix Pot Bread Flour
  • 1 yeast sachet included
  • 500ml warm water

Flame grilled vegetables with a garlic mayo

  • Make a selection of fresh seasonal vegetables − asparagus, tender-stem broccoli, orange sweet potato, baby marrow, peppers
  • Garlic mayo
  • 2 heads of garlic roasted on the open fire − squeeze out when soft and cooked
  • 1 whole egg
  • 15ml of whole grain mustard
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • 100ml of Willowcreek Garlic Olive Oil

Lamb koftas

  • 500g of Delico Lamb Mince
  • 1 egg
  • 125ml of bread crumbs
  • Handful of chopped celery, coriander and parsley
  • Grounded salt and pepper to taste
  • Cape Herb and Spice Moroccan Spice
  • Willowcreek Basil Flavoured Olive Oil for brushing

Method

Herb pesto & pot bread

  1. Place all in a food processor and chop till smooth
  2. Season with salt and pepper and more olive oil

Pot bread

  1. Mix together dry ingredients
  2. Add half of water, mix and add the rest
  3. Knead until soft and smooth
  4. Place damp cloth over dough and let it rise for 30 min
  5. Flatter dough out in a rectangular long shape on a floured wooden chopping board
  6. Spread herb pesto over bread, roll dough into a long sausage from shortest side
  7. Place in a well greased oven proof pot, let it rest and double in size
  8. Bake at 220 degrees for 30 min

Flame grilled vegetables with a garlic mayo

  1. Serves: 10-12 Preparation Time: 15 min Cooking Time: 12-15 min Easy to prepare
  2. Toss in Willowcreek Garlic flavoured olive oil
  3. Season with Cape Herb and Spice Roast Veggie Seasoning
  4. Place onto braai grid and roast over hot fire for 12 to 15 minutes
  5. Season with more veggie seasoning and freshly squeezed lemon juice
  6. Serve with garlic mayonnaise

Garlic mayo

  1. Add all ingredients into a glass jug and blend till smooth
  2. Season with salt and pepper

Lamb koftas

  1. Serves: 6-8 Preparation Time: 20 min Cooking Time: 10-12 min Easy to prepare
  2. Mix all the ingredients together except the oil
  3. Divide the mixture into 6 balls and using your hands shape into sausages
  4. Skewer the meat and brush with olive oil.
  5. Let it rest in the fridge for about an hour
  6. Grill over medium hot coals for 10-12 min until cooked
  7. Season with salt and pepper

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

