Recipe of the day: Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas
Have an ultimate feast with this easy-to-make mouthwatering platter.
Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas, garlic mayonnaise and basil pesto pot bread. Picture: Supplied
This flame-grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas, garlic mayonnaise, and basil pesto pot bread is the ultimate feast.
Packed with fresh, vibrant flavours, this dish combines the smoky goodness of flame-grilled vegetables, the savoury richness of lamb koftas, and the herbaceous delight of freshly baked pesto pot bread.
Flame grilled vegetable platter with lamb koftas
Ingredients
Herb pesto & pot bread
- 250ml of grated parmesan
- 200g of toasted pine nuts or any nuts of your choice
- Handful of fresh soft green herbs like Italian Parsley and chives
- Squeeze of lemon juice
- 150ml of basil favoured olive oil
Pot bread
- 1kg of Eureka Easy Home Mix Pot Bread Flour
- 1 yeast sachet included
- 500ml warm water
Flame grilled vegetables with a garlic mayo
- Make a selection of fresh seasonal vegetables − asparagus, tender-stem broccoli, orange sweet potato, baby marrow, peppers
- Garlic mayo
- 2 heads of garlic roasted on the open fire − squeeze out when soft and cooked
- 1 whole egg
- 15ml of whole grain mustard
- Juice of half a lemon
- 100ml of Willowcreek Garlic Olive Oil
Lamb koftas
- 500g of Delico Lamb Mince
- 1 egg
- 125ml of bread crumbs
- Handful of chopped celery, coriander and parsley
- Grounded salt and pepper to taste
- Cape Herb and Spice Moroccan Spice
- Willowcreek Basil Flavoured Olive Oil for brushing
Method
Herb pesto & pot bread
- Place all in a food processor and chop till smooth
- Season with salt and pepper and more olive oil
Pot bread
- Mix together dry ingredients
- Add half of water, mix and add the rest
- Knead until soft and smooth
- Place damp cloth over dough and let it rise for 30 min
- Flatter dough out in a rectangular long shape on a floured wooden chopping board
- Spread herb pesto over bread, roll dough into a long sausage from shortest side
- Place in a well greased oven proof pot, let it rest and double in size
- Bake at 220 degrees for 30 min
Flame grilled vegetables with a garlic mayo
- Serves: 10-12 Preparation Time: 15 min Cooking Time: 12-15 min Easy to prepare
- Toss in Willowcreek Garlic flavoured olive oil
- Season with Cape Herb and Spice Roast Veggie Seasoning
- Place onto braai grid and roast over hot fire for 12 to 15 minutes
- Season with more veggie seasoning and freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Serve with garlic mayonnaise
Garlic mayo
- Add all ingredients into a glass jug and blend till smooth
- Season with salt and pepper
Lamb koftas
- Serves: 6-8 Preparation Time: 20 min Cooking Time: 10-12 min Easy to prepare
- Mix all the ingredients together except the oil
- Divide the mixture into 6 balls and using your hands shape into sausages
- Skewer the meat and brush with olive oil.
- Let it rest in the fridge for about an hour
- Grill over medium hot coals for 10-12 min until cooked
- Season with salt and pepper
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.Print
