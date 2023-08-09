PICS: Inside Brutal Fruit’s first women-only groove venue launch in Soweto

By Lineo Lesemane

Brutal Fruit has officially launched the first women-only venue in Soweto named SheBeen.

On Tuesday, the brand had a media roundtable which was attended by several celebrities including, Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana, Dr Musa Mthombeni, Azania Mosaka, and Lebo Mashile.

Acting Head of Brand at Brutal Fruit Spritzer, Candice van den Bosch, highlighted that a girls’ night out should be a fun occasion and an opportunity to enjoy time with friends at a venue that was welcoming.

“The reality is that many women feel there are limited spaces where they can truly feel free and enjoy a night out in town.

“As a woman-centric brand, Brutal Fruit Spritzer, epitomises uninhibited freedom, celebration, and belonging,” she said.

Van den Bosch added that the establishment of SheBeen was born out of their brand proposition of “You Belong”, which seeks to promote women’s joy, belonging, and freedom, without any hesitation or interference.

“SheBeen exudes our brand values of making women feel special. It’s also about creating aesthetically beautiful and comfortable spaces for women to enjoy this Women’s Month.

“It is all about providing women with a space that enriches their experience and allows them to be authentic, inspired, and celebrated during National Women’s Month.”

Inside Brutal Fruit’s first women-only venue in Soweto. Picture: S’bonga Sibiya

Panel weighs in on groove culture

Speaking at the event, Lamiez said she loves the idea of SheBeen and what the campaign is about.

However, she said she hates that it was only happening in Women’s Month.

“Then after we must move back to the norm and until such a time where outlets stop objectifying women. We have seen how the culture in nightlife revolves around how sexy a woman is.

“You find club owners who are hiring young girls, and they are given a memo on how they must dress, and they are told that outside of being a waitress or a bottle girl, your job is also to attract the big spenders. So, until we put an end to that, we still have a long way to go,” the DJ said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mthombeni highlighted that the nightlife was not dangerous for women only, but also for men.

“The solution is to create these spaces, create insurances so that everyone feels like they have got a place in the society where they can go relax and socialize

“But I think the role that men have in this is to sit back and think how do we contribute in letting women have, not just the [SheBeen], the female-friendly spot in Soweto but let it be save for everyone, anywhere…So it’s a proactive teaching and education, not just amongst women. It’s up to us to reprimand each other as men.”