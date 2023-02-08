WATCH: Irish woman in SA tasting mageu goes viral

Faizel Patel

An Irish woman living in South Africa has shared her experience of drinking mageu, a traditional drink, pronouncing it as “magoo”.

The video of the woman drinking the banana flavoured mageu has gone viral on various social media platforms.

South Africa has a plethora of delectable delights to compliment the diverse cultures of South Africans.

Among those who are connoisseurs and take delight in preparing wonderful dishes is former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

In the video, the unnamed woman shared her delight in tasting the drink.

“I’m an Irish girl in South Africa and today I am trying this Number 1 magoo in banana flavour. I don’t know what other flavours there are…”

She shakes the carton as per instructions and proceeds to take a sip of the mageu.

“It tastes like an entire banana that’s been blended and been put in there, not bad at all.”

The video has received thousands of views with hundreds of comments from social media users who made light-hearted fun of her pronunciation of mageu.

Mageu

Although non-alcoholic, mageu is a traditional South African drink that is made by fermenting mealie pap.

Apart from it being a tasty drink, mageu has also been used as a lunch meal replacement for years, mostly due to its reasonable price and satiating qualities.

According to Bhavna Sanker, Spar’s Brand Promotions and Advertising Manager who spoke to Food and Beverage Reporter, mageu’s unique and slightly sour taste comes from the lactic acid.

Flavours

Sanker, however, added that commercial versions of the drink are often flavoured, sweetened and contain vitamins and minerals.

According to RCL Foods website, which manufactures the Number 1 Mageu featured in the video, the drink is available in other flavours including cream and strawberry.

“Widely consumed across South Africa, Number 1 Mageu serves as a perfect meal replacement or energy-giving snack,” it said.

