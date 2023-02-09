State of the nation or stagnation, what tips do you have for Cyril?

Faizel Patel

Load shedding, corruption, poverty, unemployment, the lack of basic services and so much more. President Cyril Ramaphosa is hauling a massive load of problems.

Will the ‘real’ SONA please stand up

This is the real state of the nation and not the trumped-up version of successes Ramaphosa is expected to parrot at us when he delivers the State of the Nation (Sona) address on Thursday night.

Some would argue South Africa is a failed state and the only thing that Ramaphosa should be announcing is when is he going to resign and allow someone more capable to fix what is broken in this country.

South Africans are demoralised by the current state of the nation or should I say stagnation?

Is tonight really the big night?

ALSO READ: South Africa is dying Mr. President, what are you doing about it?

There is nothing positive happening in this country at the moment that is really worth talking about, so what is Ramaphosa going to tell us as political parties try to impose load shedding on him?

As a journalist, I have to watch Sona, but as an ordinary citizen of this country, are you interested in watching the president make more elaborate promises knowing elections are just a year away?

What do you want to hear from Ramaphosa? Do you buy the plans announced every year, but never come to fruition?

My take on the Sona is, whatever promises Ramaphosa makes are only surely as good as the team around him, the people who have to implement them to make sure that his promises bloom and not wilt.

Otherwise, what is the point of Sona? Other than it being a shitshow with MP’s determined to publicly humiliate number one and turning parliament into a circus? Bring the popcorn…

Questions for introspection as a SA citizen

Ramaphosa cannot do everything himself, no one person can. So, what advice would you impart on the president to heal this country?

If there was just one thing that Ramaphosa could get right, what would it be?

Do you believe that if Ramaphosa can get just one thing right, like the load shedding, education, poverty or service delivery, South Africans would be okay?

Are we still a broken nation?

ALSO READ: Crime statistics show Ramaphosa ‘has failed’ as a leader