Le Parc brings a slice of Paris to Waterfall City with new Polofields restaurant [PICS]

Le Parc has opened at Polofields Crossing, bringing Waterfall City all-day Parisian dining, an exclusive patisserie collection and a playful new soft-serve concept.

Waterfall City has a new address for anyone chasing that unmistakable Parisian sensibility over a long lunch. Le Parc, the food emporium concept from the tashas Group, has opened its second location at Polofields Crossing, following the runaway success of the original in Hyde Park. Doors opened on 28 July, 2026, and the Waterfall outpost arrives with a distinctly grown-up proposition: a full day-to-night offering that didn’t exist at the flagship site.

Where Hyde Park introduced Johannesburg to Le Parc’s joie de vivre, Polofields evolves the format. A generous outdoor garden, a boules court and, for the first time, a proper dinner service mean the space is built to be lingered in, whether that’s over a leisurely breakfast, a coffee break, or dinner with friends as the sun goes down.

A neighbourhood built around food

The idea behind Le Parc has always been to gather the best bits of Parisian daily life under one roof – the corner café, the bakery pulling warm loaves from the oven, the flower stall spilling over with colour, the little boutique that always has something worth taking home.

At Polofields, that idea plays out across a restaurant, a bakery and a Retail Emporium, all housed together so a visit for coffee can just as easily turn into a browse for flowers or a stop for fresh sourdough on the way out.

Come evening, the same space shifts gears entirely, positioning itself as a genuine dinner destination for the surrounding community – something the interiors, all warm brass lamps, striped fabric ceilings and wrought-iron café chairs, seem built for.

On the menu

Food-wise, Le Parc Polofields sticks to the French-inspired, all-day format the brand is known for – classic dishes with a contemporary lean, alongside artisan bread and patisserie. The standout addition here is an exclusive pastry collection from award-winning pâtissier Jared Melamed of La Tarte Patisserie, available only at Le Parc.

Steak and Greens a la Francais from Le Parc Polofields. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Anchovy Toast at Le Parc Polofields. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Burrata at Le Parc Polofields. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Tuna Carpaccio and Cruditee. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Le Parc Polofields interpretation on booth-style seating. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Le Parc brings a slice of Paris to Waterfall City with new Polofields restaurant. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Le Parc brings a slice of Paris to Waterfall City with new Polofields restaurant. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. The tashas Group’s Le Parc has opened its second location at Polofields Crossing, bringing all-day Parisian dining, an exclusive patisserie collection and a playful new soft-serve concept to Waterfall City. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. The tashas Group’s Le Parc has opened its second location at Polofields Crossing, bringing all-day Parisian dining, an exclusive patisserie collection and a playful new soft-serve concept to Waterfall City. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group. Sweet treats continue to take centre stage at Le Parc. Picture: Supplied, Tashas Group. The idea behind Le Parc has always been to gather the best bits of Parisian daily life under one roof – the corner café, the bakery pulling warm loaves from the oven, the flower stall spilling over with colour, the little boutique that always has something worth taking home. Picture: Supplied, tashas Group.

There’s also a new dessert on the menu that’s likely to become a signature: Le Swirl, Le Parc’s own take on soft serve. Vanilla ice cream gets swirled through with berry compote, lemon curd, caramel or chocolate, then topped with fudge, honeycomb brittle or toasted oat crumble. The flavour combinations lean into nostalgia – think lemon meringue tart, chocolate cake and salted caramel honeycomb – reimagined as something a little more playful.

Beyond the plate

The Retail Emporium carries over the curated offering guests already know from Hyde Park: pantry staples, seasonal flowers, home and kitchenware, coffee-table books and daily fresh bakes, all positioned as small, considered luxuries for everyday life.

Why Waterfall, why now?

The tashas Group CEO and founder Natasha Sideris frames the expansion as a natural fit for one of Johannesburg’s fastest-growing nodes.

“Opening in Waterfall City feels like a natural next step for Le Parc. We’re excited to bring our little corner of Paris to this vibrant community, with everything that makes Hyde Park so special – beautiful food, the bakery, flowers, the emporium and now dinner too. We can’t wait for the people of Polofields to make it their own,” she says.

Polofields marks the second chapter in Le Parc’s rollout across South Africa. A Cape Town location in Mouille Point is set to follow later in 2026.

Le Parc Polofields is open now at Shop 40, Polofields Crossing, Polofields Drive, Waterfall City, Midrand.